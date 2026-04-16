The share price of Wipro is in focus as the IT sector major will announce its fourth-quarter results for FY26. What’s added to the anticipation around the Q4 numbers is also the board’s decision on the buyback contours, will also be announced today.

Investors are closely tracking the details and the management commentary on guidance and demand trends in the IT sector amid fears of AI-led disruption.

Let’s take a look at the key factors in focus ahead of its Q4 results –

Wipro buyback decision in focus ahead of results

One of the biggest factors to watch for Wipro investors is the proposed share buyback decision.

On April 9, the company had said that its board will consider a buyback proposal along with the Q4 results, with the outcome scheduled for April 16.

Wipro had last announced a buyback in April 2023, so the market is watching closely for any fresh capital return plan.

Wipro dividend announcement expected

Along with the buyback update, investors are also waiting for the final dividend for FY26.

In the previous quarter, the company had already declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, keeping dividend expectations steady ahead of the full-year results.

Wipro Q4: Earnings and guidance under watch

The Q4 earnings will also be closely tracked for business performance and near-term outlook.

According to Nuvama, Wipro’s IT services revenue may grow around 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency and about 1% in US dollar terms, which is at the lower end of guidance. A part of this growth is expected to come from the Harman acquisition.

Margins, however, may see some pressure. The brokerage expects margins to fall by around 30 basis points due to integration costs and wage-related impact, even though foreign exchange gains may offer some support.

For Q1FY27, the company’s guidance is also important. Nuvama expects revenue growth guidance in the range of -1% to +1% in constant currency terms, which suggests a cautious demand environment.

Wipro stock performance

In the last five trading sessions, the stock has gained about 3%, and over the past one month it is up around 7%.

The share price has however declined 17% over the last six months and around 15% over the past year. So far in 2026, it has fallen nearly 21%.