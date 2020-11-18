Wipro sets December 11 as record date for share buyback

Its Board of Directors and shareholders have already approved its proposal to buyback up to 23,75,00,000 equity shares of the company at Rs 400 per share, it added.
Wipro became the second IT company to consider a buyback proposal this week after the TCS board cleared one. In April 2019, Wipro announced a share buyback of Rs 10,500 crore
IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has fixed December 11 as the record date for its up to Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme.
“…the company has fixed Friday, December 11, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback,” Wipro said in a regulatory filing.