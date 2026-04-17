The IT sector shares will continue to be in focus, especially the Wipro share price after the company released its March quarter (Q4FY26) results, along with a large share buyback announcement. The earnings were largely muted but the street was watching out for the board’s buyback decision. The buyback pricing is likely to impact sentiment.

Let’s take a look at the earnings performance and capital return plans, as well the brokerage commentary post after the Q4FY26 earning announcement –

Wipro buyback – Premium

Wipro’s board has approved a share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, covering up to 60,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares, or about 5.7% of total paid-up equity share capital. The buyback will be carried out at Rs 250 per share. This price is at 19% premium to Thursday’s closing, broadly in line with the previous few buybacks.

The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route, subject to shareholder approval.

However, the IT giant has not yet announced the record date. In the regulatory filing, the company noted, “The process, record date, timelines and other requisite details with respect to the buyback will be set out in the public announcement and the letter of offer to be published in accordance with the Buyback Regulations.”

Parameter Details Company Wipro Buyback Size Rs 15,000 crore Equity Shares Covered 60,00,00,000 shares Stake Covered ~5.7% of total paid-up equity capital Buyback Price Rs 250 per share Premium ~19% over previous closing price Route Tender offer Approval Status Subject to shareholder approval Record Date Not announced yet

Wipro Q4 earnings

Wipro announced its Q4 FY26 results on April 16. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,502 crore, which is 2% lower compared to Rs 3,570 crore in the same quarter last year, but 12% higher than Rs 3,119 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 24,236 crore, up from Rs 22,504 crore in the same period last year.

Parameter Q4 FY26 Result Change (YoY / QoQ) Net Profit Rs 3,502 crore ↓ 2% YoY (vs Rs3,570 crore) / ↑ 12% QoQ (vs Rs 3,119 crore) Revenue from Operations Rs 24,236 crore ↑ 8% YoY (vs Rs 22,504 crore)

Jefferies on Wipro: Weak revenue momentum and miss on estimates

Global brokerage Jefferies has maintained an underperform rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 180, implying a downside of around 14%.

The brokerage noted that the company’s March quarter performance came in below expectations on both revenue and profitability, reflecting continued pressure in key business segments.

As per Jefferies, “Wipro’s March 2026 revenues +0.2% QoQcc, margins flat QoQ, and PAT down 2% YoY missed estimates.”

The report added that the miss was driven by weakness across major verticals and regions, especially in financial services and the Americas market. It also pointed out that performance from the top client remained weak during the quarter.

Jefferies on Wipro: Key challenges

Jefferies highlighted that the slowdown was broad-based across important business areas. It added, “Revenue pressures were mainly in BFSI verticals, Americas region, and the top client.” The brokerage also noted that healthcare vertical softness added to the overall drag, even as some other segments like technology showed selective strength.

Regionally, the Americas business was the biggest concern, while Europe and APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) performed relatively better.

Jefferies also flagged concerns over Wipro’s near-term outlook, especially its first-quarter FY27 guidance. It said, “Wipro’s 1Q growth guidance of 0% to -2% QoQcc includes recent deals and acquisitions and is weaker than expected and the key disappointment.”

The brokerage added that even after accounting for new deals and acquisitions, underlying organic growth is expected to remain weak.

The brokerage further pointed to a slowdown in deal momentum as a key concern. It noted that total bookings in the fourth quarter declined year-on-year, with large deal wins also falling sharply.

Jefferies also said that non-large deal bookings were under pressure.

On profitability, Jefferies observed that margins remained broadly stable but were impacted by higher costs. It highlighted employee-related expenses, integration of acquisitions, and wage hikes as key pressure points during the quarter.

Wipro share price performance

In the last five trading sessions, the share price of Wipro rose about 2%, while over the past month it gained nearly 10%.

However, the broader trend remains weak. The stock has fallen 13% over the last six months and 11% over the past year.

So far in 2026, the share price of this IT sector company fell around 21%.

Disclaimer: The information provided includes a summary of corporate earnings, buyback details, and third-party brokerage ratings. This content is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Investors are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on these market assessments or price targets.

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