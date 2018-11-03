Wipro rating ‘Neutral’: An improvement in performance

While growth is largely unchanged, our EPS estimates are higher, driven by a Q2 margin beat and outlook. We look for USD revenue/EPS CAGR of 4/9% over

Results were marginally ahead on growth, but materially ahead on margins. Growth was broad-based across verticals (ex. Healthcare) and geos (ex of EU) and guidance of 1-3% q-o-q (1% inorganic) was in line with expectations. Despite the marginal beat on growth, we expect WPRO to lag peers, as: (i) Growth is still lower than peers q-o-q; (ii) Large segments like Apps/IMS (72% of revenues) are growing slowly at 4.5/1.8% y-o-y; (iii) Past performance has been patchy.

On margins, we are incrementally positive, led by a beat on IT Services by 150bps. We believe part of the increase is sustainable as it is led by: (i) Growth skewed towards higher margin segments, with HPS, India and Datacentre business hive-off showing lower contribution; (ii) Likely improvement in subsidiary/entity profitability, reflected in SGA leverage. Hence, we raise Ebit margin expectations by 60-90bps over FY18-21F. Given the 17% outperformance over the last three months vs NIFTY IT, we believe part of the positivity is in the price. Stay Neutral. Pecking order: HCLT (Buy) > CTSH> TECHM > WPRO (Neutral) >TCS > INFO

Q2: What drove the margin surprise?

WPRO margins were led by: (i) INR depreciation (+70bps); (ii) Better subsidiary profitability (90bps) & (iii) operational improvement (+90bps), even as utilisation, fixed bid & offshoring did not change materially & there was a two-month wage hike impact.

EPS higher by 4/6%; TP rises to Rs 320

While growth is largely unchanged, our EPS estimates are higher, driven by a Q2 margin beat and outlook. We look for USD revenue/EPS CAGR of 4/9% over

FY18-21F. We remain Neutral with a TP of Rs 320 (vs Rs 310 earlier), based on 14x 1-year forward EPS up to Sep-20F of Rs 22.8.

Our revenue and EPS estimates are up by 1% and 4-6% over FY19-21F driven by the Q2 beat and positive outlook across verticals (ex of Healthcare, communication, manufacturing). WPRO guided for IT services Ebit margins to be in the narrow band of 18% over the coming quarters and will likely be driven by continued operational improvements; however we would wait for more sustainability before building in material improvements. Our margin estimates are up by 60-90bps over FY19-21F and we now look for IT services Ebit margins of 17.3/17.4/17.1% over FY19/20/21F.

Q2FY19: Margin beat positive, sustainability is key

Constant currency (CC) revenue growth of 2.8% q-o-q (after adjusting for the sale of data centre business) vs our/consensus expectations of 2.5%/ 2.6% (vs guidance of 0.3% to 2.3% q-o-q) and vs 3.7% at TCS, 4.2% at INFO and 3% at HCLT. IT services Ebit margin was 14.4% vs our/consensus estimates of 16.6%. However, this includes payment of Rs 5.1 bn to National Grid towards settlement of legal claim,

ex of which IT services margins came in at 18.1%, which is an improvement of 250bps q-o-q. Margin benefitted from INR depreciation (70bps) and productivity improvements (180bps). PAT was Rs 18.9 bn, vs our expectation of Rs 21.4 bn. The company guided Q3 for revenue growth of 1-3% q-o-q in CC after carving out India Government and PSU business. This is in line with our expectations.