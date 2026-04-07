IT heavyweight, Wipro’s Q4 results are just around the corner. Investors are watching out for the key factors impacting the company’s financial performance as it expands its AI footprint, incorporating a wide range of business functions.

The much anticipated Q4 results are all set to be announced on April 16.

Here’s what brokerages expect for Wipro Q4 results:

Wipro Q4: Result Date and Time

Wipro Q4 results for fiscal year 2026 are all set to be announced on April 16. The company has stated that it will announce its quarterly and consolidated financial performance post market hours, meaning they would be declared after 3:30 PM (IST).

Brokerages expect the company to deliver a muted performance due to wage hikes and integration costs. Nuvama remains bearish on the company’s net profit, expecting both sequential and on-year declines. Kotak Institutional Equities too expects the company to report a weak quarter but with broadly stable margins.

Wipro Preview: Q4 profit expectations

According to Nuvama, the company’s net profit will decline by more than 9% YoY to nearly Rs 3,239 crore. It expects the IT major’s bottom line to lower by 6% QoQ.

However, Kotak pegs Wipro’s adjusted net profit at over Rs 3,667 crore, signalling an on-year rise of nearly 3%. Sequentially, it expects the adjusted net profit to jump by more than 17% against Rs 3,119 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Wipro Preview: Q4 revenue outlook

Nuvama pegs the company’s on-year revenue to rise by more than 8%, led by the acquisition of HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit. For Q4FY26, the brokerage forecasts Wipro’s revenue at Rs 24,397 crore, signalling an on-quarter rise of nearly 4%.

“We forecast IT Services revenue growth of +0.5% QoQ in CC and +1% QoQ in USD (lower half of guidance), with ~1.5% growth from the Harman acquisition,” the brokerage adds.

While Kotak projects Wipro’s total revenues at nearly Rs 24,741 crore, marking a YoY rise of nearly 10% and a QoQ growth of around 5%. “We expect overall revenue growth of 0.9% c/c QoQ, which includes 160 bps contribution from the DTS acquisition,” Kotak said. However, it added that on an organic basis, it expects Wipro’s revenue to decline by 0.7%.

Wipro Preview: Q4 EBIT estimates

According to Nuvama, the company is likely to report its EBIT at over Rs 3,959 crore, up more than 1% on-year and rising 1.5% on a sequential basis. “Margins are likely to decline 30 bps QoQ, affected by the Harman integration and a month of wage hike, partly offset by FX benefits,” the brokerage adds.

Kotak expects Wipro’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be higher at Rs 4,258 crore. This reflects a YoY rise of nearly 9% and a sequential growth of around 19%. “We expect broadly stable EBIT margins. Headwind from wage revision for a month and DTS acquisition will likely be offset by rupee depreciation,” the brokerage adds.

Wipro: Dividend News

For the reporting quarter, the company has not announced any final or interim dividend yet. Previously, it paid an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share in Q3, and another of Rs 5 per equity share in Q1.

Wipro: Q3FY26 Performance

For Q3FY26, the company’s consolidated profit stood at Rs 3,119 crore, falling 7% YoY and down nearly 4% on a sequential basis. The company stated the decline came due to the implementation of new labour codes.

The company’s revenue from operations rose by more than 5% YoY to nearly Rs 23,589 crore. On a sequential basis, the topline rose by nearly 4% against Rs 22,697 crore reported in Q2FY26.