Wipro moves out of top-20 most valued cos list by m-cap, Avenue Supermarts grabs 20th ranking

IT major Wipro on Wednesday moved out of the list of top-20 most valued companies by market capitalisation giving way to Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart supermarkets chain.

At close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Avenue Supermarts was at Rs 1,41,205.36 crore, which is Rs 2,777.03 crore more than that of Wipro’s Rs 1,38,428.33 crore valuation on the BSE.

Avenue Supermarts is now placed at the 20th rank in the list of top 100 companies by market cap, while Wipro has taken the 21st position.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts jumped 4.35 per cent, while those of Wipro gained 0.85 per cent on the BSE.

Avenue Supermarts had got listed on the bourses on March 21, 2017. Since its listing, shares of the company have zoomed 251 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country’s most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 9,17,953.13 crore followed by TCS Rs 8,04,980.33 crore.

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.