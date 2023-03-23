Wipro, MOFSL among 61 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows; 17 hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty snapped their two-day gaining streak on Thursday to trade flat. Sensex fell around 38 points to 58,176. while Nifty 50 sank below 17,151 mark amid a volatile market. The broader markets traded in the red, the worst loser was Nifty Midcap 50, down 0.43%. Sectorally, indices traded mixed, with Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal trading higher up to 0.28%. Nifty PSU Bank was the top loser, falling 0.66%. Reliance Industries, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Hindalco, Tata Motors, Maruti, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, with Hindalco up 1.43%. The biggest laggards are Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Wipro, Reliance, with Asian Paints down 2.04%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 52 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Sanghi Industries, Tembo Global Industries, Brooks Laboratories, Future Consumer were among the scrips. 36 stocks hit their lower price band including North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Asian Energy Services, Medico Remedies, SVP Global Textiles, Kshitij Polyline. Additionally, 16 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 17 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Nucleus Software Exports, Roto Pumps, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Goyal Aluminums, Arrow Greentech, Career Point, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Global Surfaces, NCC, IZMO, Soma Textiles & Industries among others.

Alternatively, 61 stocks including Vardhman Holdings, MphasiS, Sheela Foam, Motilal Oswal Financial Services , Jubilant Ingrevia, Wipro, Heubach Colorants India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Apex Frozen Foods, Wonder Electricals, SEL Manufacturing Company, Poddar Housing and Development, Waterbase, Capital Trust, AGS Transact Technologies, International Conveyors, Kellton Tech Solutions , Shah Alloys, Easy Trip Planners, Kriti Nutrients, Malu Paper Mills, Astron Paper & Board Mill are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Precision Camshafts, Emmbi Industries, Sheela Foam, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Sirca Paints India, Career Point are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.