Wipro, Mindtree, Den Networks, Ashoka Buildcon, National Fertilisers among other stocks in focus

Investors will track COVID-19 cases, fresh restrictions, on-going vaccination drive, stock-specific development, along with oil prices and rupee movement.

Nifty futures were trading at 14,635, up 15.50 points or 0.11 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 may open flat with some positive bias on Friday, after ending over half a per cent up in the previous session. Investors will track COVID-19 cases, fresh restrictions, on-going vaccination drive, stock-specific development, along with oil prices and rupee movement. Technically, Nifty formed a Bullish hammer sort of candle with long lower shadow indicating declines were being bought, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “Now, it has to decisively hold above 14500 zones for an up move towards 14700 and 14850 zones while on the downside, support exists at 14350 and 14250 zones,” he added.

Wipro: Wipro posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,972 crore for the March 2021 quarter, and exuded confidence of sustaining strong growth momentum in the coming quarters. Its revenue from operations rose by 3.4 per cent to Rs 16,245.4 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 15,711 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Mindtree, Den Networks: IT company Mindtree will report its fourth-quarter number on Friday. Also companies such as GTPL Hathway, MMTC, and AAR Commercial Company will release quarterly numbers.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (G-RIDE) for the project – Gauge Conversion of Bechraji- Ranuj section, with 25 KV AC electrification in Ahmedabad division of Western Railway.

National Fertilisers: Government has issued a request for proposals to engage legal advisors, merchant bankers and selling brokers to sell a 20 per cent stake in National Fertilisers Ltd via offer-for-sale (OFS).

Antony Waste Handling Cell: The company informed that its total operating revenue has shown a growth of 4.4% for Q4 FY21 as compared to Q3 FY21. For FY2021, operating revenue has improved by 6.5% on-year, to Rs 4,419.0 million from Rs 4,150.0 million last year.