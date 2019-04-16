Wipro mega share buyback moves ahead, Rs 10,500 crore plan gets board nod; key figures from Q4 results

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 5:03 PM

India’s major IT firm Wipro has approved a share buyback program for up to Rs 10,500 crore. We take a closer look at key figures from its Q4 results.

Wipro, IT systems hack, Q4 results, employee accounts, advanced phishing campaign, forensic firm, investigation, विप्रो, कर्मचारियों के खाते हुए हैकWipro looks to repurchase 32.30 crore equity shares at up to Rs 325 per equity share.

India’s major IT firm Wipro has approved a share buyback program for up to Rs 10,500 crore. As part of its mega buyback, Wipro looks to repurchase 32.30 crore equity shares at up to Rs 325 per equity share. Interestingly, while rivals TCS and Infosys have recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 and Rs 10.50 respectively, Wipro has not recommended any final dividend. “The interim dividend of Rs 1 declared by the Board at its meeting held on January 18, 2019 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2018-19. Thus, the total dividend for the financial year 2018-19 remains Rs 1 per equity share,” Wipro said in the release. Wipro’s shares today closed 2.5% lower at Rs 281, ahead of the Q4 results.

Wipro Q4 results: Q4 net profit jumps 38% on-year to Rs 2,483 crore; key figures

  • Wipro’s gross revenue came in 9% higher at  Rs 15,010 crore ($2.2 billion1 ).
  • The IT services segment revenue was $2,075.5 million, implying a growth of 1.4% on-quarter.
  • IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 19.0%, implying growth of 4.4% on-year.
  • Net Income for the quarter was Rs 2,483 crore ($359.1 million ), registering a growth of 37.7% on -year.
  • The  EPS for the quarter was ₹4.13 per share, a growth of 37.7% on-year.
  • IT Services business revenue guidance– “We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,046 million to $2,087 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of -1.0% to 1.0% excluding the impact of the divestment of our Workday and Cornerstone On Demand business which was concluded in the quarter ended March 31, 2019,” Wipro said.
  • Taking stock of the results, Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Executive Director  said, “Our teams have executed well on our strategy which has resulted in consistent improvement of YoY growth each quarter. We have built a strong foundation for growth on the back of healthy order book and continued investments in big bet areas of Digital, Cyber security, Engineering services and Cloud. Our customers find these investments relevant as part of their digital transformation and IT Operations landscape modernization, enabling us to win in the market.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Wipro mega share buyback moves ahead, Rs 10,500 crore plan gets board nod; key figures from Q4 results
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition