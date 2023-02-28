Wipro, Infosys, Vodafone Idea, Adani Ports, SBI Card, NHPC, Balrampur Chini Mills stocks in focus

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note, hinted SGX Nifty. On the Singapore Exchange, Nifty futures were in the green, up 6 points, at the 17,494 level. In the previous session, Nifty 50 dropped 0.42% to hit a new 3-month low, while Sensex fell 0.30%, extending losses for a seventh straight session. “Bears continued to wreak havoc in the domestic market as the latest data releases from the US heightened the existing worries of aggressive rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditure in the US, which is Fed’s key monitorable of inflation, increased in January, pressuring investors to stay away from equities markets. The US dollar index surpassed 105, adding further pressure on the INR,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read Warren Buffett calls repurchase critics economic illiterate; 4 reasons why he finds value in share buybacks

Stocks in focus on 28 February, Tuesday

Balrampur Chini Mills

To allot 14,000 Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 140 crore, on a private placement basis, to HDFC Bank.

Wipro

Announced four strategic global business lines (GBLs) to deepen alignment to clients’ business needs and capitalize on opportunities in high-growth segments of the market. Wipro FullStride Cloud will bring together Wipro’s entire suite of cloud capabilities under a fully integrated, full stack offering. Wipro Enterprise Futuring will offer clients distinctly forward-looking solutions for large scale enterprise transformation. Wipro Engineering Edge will help clients innovate at scale as they look to develop products, platforms, services, and operations across sectors. Wipro Consulting will align Capco, Designit, and Wipro’s Domain and Consulting business under a single banner.

To allot 12,000 number of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 to ATC Telecom Infrastructure, totalling Rs 1200 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp

To allot 10,000 Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 100 crore, through private placement. The coupon rate for the same is 8.1% with maturity on 27 February, 2026.

SBI Card

Collaborated with CRED, credit card payment platform, to enable cardholders to tokenize their cards on devices and make payments through CRED.

Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Fabricare Services, wholly owned subsidiary, to be merged with Jyothy Labs.

NHPC

Centre gave NHPC investment approval for the implementation of Dibang Multipurpose Project (2880 MW), Arunachal Pradesh. The estimated cost is Rs 31,876.39 crore, including budgetary support of Rs 6,159.40 crore towards flood moderation component and Rs 556.15 crore towards enabling infrastructure (i.e. roads, bridges, etc.).

GIC Housing Finance

To allot 32,500 NCDs, with face value Rs 1,00,000 each, for an aggregate amount of Rs 325 crores, issued on private placement basis to ICICI Bank. The coupon rate for the debentures is 8.70%.

Incorporated has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, PU Agri Logistics, which will develop and operate 26 silo complexes in Punjab. The shares were acquired for Rs 5,00,000 with face value of Rs 10 each.

Infosys

Announced the roll-out of Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value for its enterprise clients worldwide.