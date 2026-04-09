India’s IT major Wipro is set to take a key capital allocation decision next week. The board prepares to evaluate a potential share buyback after a gap of nearly three years.

The proposal will be discussed during the company’s board meeting scheduled for April 15-16. Moreover, this will also coincide with the announcement of its Q4FY26 results.

This latest development has brought the spotlight back on the IT bellwether Wipro, keeping the stock in the focus.

Let’s take a look at the key details investors need to know –

Buyback plan back on the table

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that its board will examine the possibility of repurchasing equity shares along with related matters.

“The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder); the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 15-16, 2026,” the company said in an exchange filing.

If approved, this would mark Wipro’s first buyback since June 2023.

Back then, the company had repurchased shares worth Rs 12,000 crore at a price of Rs 445 per share, buying back nearly 5% of its equity base.

Q4 results to set the tone

Alongside the buyback decision, Wipro will also report its March quarter earnings on April 16, after market hours.

Wipro Q4 preview: Brokerage estimates

Brokerage estimates suggest a mixed performance for the quarter.

Nuvama expects the company’s net profit to decline by over 9% year-on-year to around Rs 3,239 crore, with a sequential drop as well.

On the other hand, Kotak Institutional Equities has a relatively more optimistic view. It estimates adjusted net profit at about Rs 3,667 crore.

On the revenue front, both brokerages expect growth to be supported by the acquisition of HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions business. Nuvama pegs revenue at Rs 24,397 crore, while Kotak estimates it slightly higher at Rs 24,741 crore.

Stock performance

Shares of Wipro ended Thursday’s session at Rs 203.18, slipping marginally by 0.12%. However, the share price has declined 24% so far this year.