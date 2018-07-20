Wipro, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, MCX, Alembic Pharma stocks in news today.

Domestic equity markets traded in the positive territory after opening on a flattish note as the Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 69.12 in early trade on Friday. In the global markets, the Chinese yuan skidded to one-year lows on Friday, shaking up Asian share markets and stoking concerns Beijing’s currency management could become the next flash point in a fierce trade dispute with the United States, Reuters reported.

These stocks will be in news today, July 20, 2018:

Wipro, Bajaj Auto, MCX: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, MCX, Havells, Just Dial, Bata India, L&T Finance Holdings and Zee Media Corporation are some companies which will announce their first quarter results today.

Alembic Pharma: Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Karakhadi facility in Gujarat. In a BSE filing, the company bsaid that it has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out at the active pharmaceutical ingredient facility at Karakhadi from May 14-18, 2018.

Adani, IOC, BPCL: State-owned fuel retailers IOC and BPCL as well as billionaire Gautam Adani’s group were the top bidders for gas retailing licences in the country’s biggest city gas distribution (CGD) bid round, PTI reported on Thursday. Of the 86 cities offered for retailing of CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the 9th CGD bid round, IOC bid for 34 cities on its own and another 20 in partnership with Adani Gas Ltd, according to final bid information provided by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis on Thursday said the company will hold its extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) on August 13 to seek shareholders nod for its acquisition by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare. Last week, Fortis Healthcare board had approved a Rs 4,000-crore offer from IHH Healthcare for 31.1 per cent stake in it, valuing the cash-strapped firm at Rs 8,880 crore.

Hindalco: Shares of Hindalco Industries tumbled 7% on Thursday, wiping out Rs 3,068.61 crore from its market valuation amid reports of an overseas acquisition, PTI reported.

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance on Thursday reported a 81% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 836 crore in the June quarter, helped by better operating expenses and increase in fee income.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv reported a 41% jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 826 crore for the quarter ended June. Total income rose by 16 per cent to Rs 8,771 crore from Rs 7,536 crore in same period a year earlier, Bajaj Finserv (BFS) said in a release.

Kotak Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday reported a fall of nearly 9% in its June quarter net profit on a sequential basis. Following the result, Kotak Bank’s stock went down by 3.69% on the BSE. Intra-day, it dropped 4.78 per cent to Rs 1,335.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has advanced by a day the launch of its monsoon ‘hungama’ scheme that would offer its JioPhone to customers for Rs 501 to July 20, PTI reported quoting sources. In the AGM of Reliance Industries, Ambani had announced that the scheme will begin from July 21.