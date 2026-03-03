Here's the live share price of Winsome Yarns along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Winsome Yarns has declined 26.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.09%.
Winsome Yarns’s current P/E of -0.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Winsome Yarns
|1.71
|6.59
|-18.35
|-15.24
|-17.59
|-40.76
|-26.96
|KPR Mill
|-5.41
|-12.43
|-13.74
|-12.91
|10.45
|14.39
|35.23
|Vardhman Textiles
|1.65
|7.14
|27.34
|31.76
|46.44
|20.45
|19.03
|Trident
|-5.48
|-14.8
|-12.95
|-13.9
|-3.24
|-6.88
|11.66
|Indo Count Industries
|-0.84
|-7.91
|-14.37
|7.53
|-1.27
|25.49
|15.61
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.94
|8.11
|17.28
|12.87
|24.19
|21.53
|36.1
|Pashupati Cotspin
|4.86
|25.3
|22.86
|51.06
|47.55
|13.85
|8.09
|Faze Three
|-6.16
|4.98
|-5.1
|4.92
|33.02
|18.55
|48.23
|AB Cotspin India
|-2.78
|-4.08
|-2.53
|-9.64
|-9.64
|-3.32
|-2.01
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-1.11
|2.04
|9.43
|-6.78
|3.88
|-1.94
|6.46
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-2.5
|-4.65
|-5.42
|-9.48
|-0.72
|9.47
|0.85
|Nahar Poly Films
|-4.15
|-4.96
|-9.31
|-23.91
|26.35
|2.08
|19.87
|Vardhman Polytex
|12.97
|17.22
|21.62
|-10.1
|-17.68
|65.49
|31.06
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.38
|-3.65
|1.04
|-16.77
|91.95
|19.88
|14.9
|Axita Cotton
|-7.2
|-6.48
|-9.03
|6.86
|-6.48
|-31.29
|43.73
|Ashima
|-1.33
|-12.95
|-21.5
|-40.56
|-19.33
|-0.27
|-1.12
|Rudra Ecovation
|-6.16
|18.15
|-16.73
|-41.44
|-44.46
|70.13
|50.19
|DCM Nouvelle
|-7.54
|-4.12
|-5.19
|-22.27
|-19.27
|-2.52
|11.23
|Shiva Texyarn
|-1.37
|-14.43
|-17.43
|-21.12
|-17.8
|10.85
|2.83
|Super Sales India
|-1.09
|0.96
|-15.85
|-20.79
|-19.28
|-7.05
|7.87
Over the last one year, Winsome Yarns has declined 17.59% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.45%), Vardhman Textiles (46.44%), Trident (-3.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Winsome Yarns has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.23%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.77
|1.77
|10
|1.77
|1.76
|20
|1.72
|1.76
|50
|1.82
|1.81
|100
|1.91
|1.87
|200
|1.9
|2.04
In the latest quarter, Winsome Yarns remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 1.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 13, 2026, 8:25 PM IST
|Winsome Yarns - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Jan 13, 2026, 8:22 PM IST
|Winsome Yarns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jan 13, 2026, 8:20 PM IST
|Winsome Yarns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jan 13, 2026, 8:17 PM IST
|Winsome Yarns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jan 13, 2026, 8:15 PM IST
|Winsome Yarns - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Winsome Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115CH1990PLC010566 and registration number is 010566. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Yarns is ₹1.78 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Winsome Yarns is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Winsome Yarns is ₹12.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsome Yarns are ₹1.78 and ₹1.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Yarns stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Yarns is ₹2.22 and 52-week low of Winsome Yarns is ₹1.59 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Winsome Yarns has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.56% for the past month, -13.59% over 3 months, -19.09% over 1 year, -40.76% across 3 years, and -26.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsome Yarns are -0.48 and -0.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.