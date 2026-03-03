Facebook Pixel Code
Winsol Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

WINSOL ENGINEERS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Winsol Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹126.15 Closed
-4.65₹ -6.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Winsol Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.00₹128.00
₹126.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.00₹272.00
₹126.15
Open Price
₹128.00
Prev. Close
₹132.30
Volume
14,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Winsol Engineers has declined 19.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.38%.

Winsol Engineers’s current P/E of 11.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Winsol Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Winsol Engineers		-10.02-2.44-24.30-39.99-33.69-30.95-19.93
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Winsol Engineers has declined 33.69% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Winsol Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Winsol Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Winsol Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.24136.22
10137.72136.84
20135.72137.19
50142.9143.64
100159.89156.97
200184.33182.94

Winsol Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Winsol Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Winsol Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Winsol Engineers fact sheet for more information

About Winsol Engineers

Winsol Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100GJ2015PLC085516 and registration number is 085516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Jivabhai Pindariya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amri Ramesh Pindariya
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pindariya Kashmira
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishor Jivabhai Pindariya
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prakash Kantilal Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Venkiteshwaran Prasad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Winsol Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Winsol Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsol Engineers is ₹126.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Winsol Engineers?

The Winsol Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Winsol Engineers?

The market cap of Winsol Engineers is ₹145.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Winsol Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsol Engineers are ₹128.00 and ₹124.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Winsol Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsol Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsol Engineers is ₹272.00 and 52-week low of Winsol Engineers is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Winsol Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Winsol Engineers has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -28.08% over 3 months, -34.38% over 1 year, -30.95% across 3 years, and -19.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Winsol Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsol Engineers are 11.46 and 2.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Winsol Engineers News

