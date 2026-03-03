Here's the live share price of Winsol Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Winsol Engineers has declined 19.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.38%.
Winsol Engineers’s current P/E of 11.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Winsol Engineers
|-10.02
|-2.44
|-24.30
|-39.99
|-33.69
|-30.95
|-19.93
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Winsol Engineers has declined 33.69% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Winsol Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.24
|136.22
|10
|137.72
|136.84
|20
|135.72
|137.19
|50
|142.9
|143.64
|100
|159.89
|156.97
|200
|184.33
|182.94
In the latest quarter, Winsol Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Winsol Engineers fact sheet for more information
Winsol Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40100GJ2015PLC085516 and registration number is 085516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsol Engineers is ₹126.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Winsol Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Winsol Engineers is ₹145.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsol Engineers are ₹128.00 and ₹124.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsol Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsol Engineers is ₹272.00 and 52-week low of Winsol Engineers is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Winsol Engineers has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -6.59% for the past month, -28.08% over 3 months, -34.38% over 1 year, -30.95% across 3 years, and -19.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsol Engineers are 11.46 and 2.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.