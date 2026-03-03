Here's the live share price of Winny Immigration & Education Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Winny Immigration & Education Services has declined 29.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -82.31%.
Winny Immigration & Education Services’s current P/E of -2.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Winny Immigration & Education Services
|-17.31
|-28.33
|-33.85
|-42.51
|-82.31
|-44.53
|-29.79
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Winny Immigration & Education Services has declined 82.31% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Winny Immigration & Education Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.58
|50.17
|10
|56.52
|54.06
|20
|62.73
|59.23
|50
|68.21
|76.53
|100
|118.01
|114.13
|200
|197.29
|184.82
In the latest quarter, Winny Immigration & Education Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Winny Immigration & Education Services fact sheet for more information
Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 09/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000GJ2008PLC054150 and registration number is 054150. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winny Immigration & Education Services is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Winny Immigration & Education Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Winny Immigration & Education Services is ₹9.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Winny Immigration & Education Services are ₹43.00 and ₹42.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winny Immigration & Education Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winny Immigration & Education Services is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Winny Immigration & Education Services is ₹42.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Winny Immigration & Education Services has shown returns of -6.93% over the past day, -33.23% for the past month, -36.76% over 3 months, -82.31% over 1 year, -44.53% across 3 years, and -29.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winny Immigration & Education Services are -2.15 and 2.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.