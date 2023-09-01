Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|11,00,485
|0.57
|36.92
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|8,57,651
|0.94
|28.77
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|2,15,611
|0.92
|7.23
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|80
|0.04
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Windlas Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UR2001PLC033407 and registration number is 033407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 465.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹808.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is 18.0 and PB ratio of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹388.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windlas Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹420.90 and 52-week low of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹212.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.