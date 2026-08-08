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Windlas Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

WINDLAS BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Windlas Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹882.10 Closed
1.10₹ 9.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Windlas Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹864.05₹887.90
₹882.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹699.35₹1,095.00
₹882.10
Open Price
₹880.00
Prev. Close
₹872.50
Volume
2,115

Source: Dion Global

Windlas Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Windlas Biotech		3.063.562.950.66-4.4140.4716.75
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Windlas Biotech has declined 4.41% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Windlas Biotech has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Windlas Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Windlas Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5857.15857.84
10861.07857.81
20852.58855.18
50839.03843.49
100817.6832.83
200819.32837.45

Source: Dion Global

Windlas Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Windlas Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.84%, FII holding rose to 2.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Windlas Biotech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,98,0570.7851.39
2,95,2590.0925.37
1,86,4141.2216.02
1,00,0000.098.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Windlas Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTWindlas Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTWindlas Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTWindlas Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTWindlas Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTWindlas Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Windlas Biotech

Windlas Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UR2001PLC033407 and registration number is 033407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 904.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Dhariwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Windlass
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Windlass
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Windlass
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Jain Windlass
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Gulati
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tarashree Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Windlas Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Windlas Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windlas Biotech is ₹882.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Windlas Biotech?

The Windlas Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Windlas Biotech?

The market cap of Windlas Biotech is ₹1,851.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Windlas Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Windlas Biotech are ₹887.90 and ₹864.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Windlas Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windlas Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windlas Biotech is ₹1,095.00 and 52-week low of Windlas Biotech is ₹699.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Windlas Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Windlas Biotech has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 3.56% for the past month, 2.95% over 3 months, -4.41% over 1 year, 40.47% across 3 years, and 16.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Windlas Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Windlas Biotech are 27.86 and 3.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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