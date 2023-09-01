Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WINDLAS BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹388.60 Closed
4.0115
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Windlas Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹372.00₹392.50
₹388.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.00₹420.90
₹388.60
Open Price
₹374.00
Prev. Close
₹373.60
Volume
1,50,454

Windlas Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1396.9
  • R2404.95
  • R3417.4
  • Pivot
    384.45
  • S1376.4
  • S2363.95
  • S3355.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5233.13367.01
  • 10233.1367.62
  • 20234.58362.63
  • 50229.82340.5
  • 100225.24314.31
  • 200236.84289.82

Windlas Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.1417.0943.2857.7674.35-4.34-4.34
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Windlas Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Windlas Biotech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund11,00,4850.5736.92
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund8,57,6510.9428.77
UTI Healthcare Fund2,15,6110.927.23
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF800.040

Windlas Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Windlas Biotech Ltd.

Windlas Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UR2001PLC033407 and registration number is 033407. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 465.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Dhariwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Windlass
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Windlass
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Windlass
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Jain Windlass
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Venkataraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Gulati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Windlas Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Windlas Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹808.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Windlas Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is 18.0 and PB ratio of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Windlas Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹388.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Windlas Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windlas Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹420.90 and 52-week low of Windlas Biotech Ltd. is ₹212.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

