Here's the live share price of Windlas Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Windlas Biotech
|3.06
|3.56
|2.95
|0.66
|-4.41
|40.47
|16.75
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Windlas Biotech has declined 4.41% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Windlas Biotech has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|857.15
|857.84
|10
|861.07
|857.81
|20
|852.58
|855.18
|50
|839.03
|843.49
|100
|817.6
|832.83
|200
|819.32
|837.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Windlas Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.84%, FII holding rose to 2.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,98,057
|0.78
|51.39
|2,95,259
|0.09
|25.37
|1,86,414
|1.22
|16.02
|1,00,000
|0.09
|8.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Windlas Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Windlas Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Windlas Biotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Windlas Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Windlas Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Windlas Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899UR2001PLC033407 and registration number is 033407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 904.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Windlas Biotech is ₹882.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Windlas Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Windlas Biotech is ₹1,851.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Windlas Biotech are ₹887.90 and ₹864.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Windlas Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Windlas Biotech is ₹1,095.00 and 52-week low of Windlas Biotech is ₹699.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Windlas Biotech has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, 3.56% for the past month, 2.95% over 3 months, -4.41% over 1 year, 40.47% across 3 years, and 16.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Windlas Biotech are 27.86 and 3.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global