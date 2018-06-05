This Cadbury chocolate is being sold for Rs 1.8 lakh; here’s why

British war hero Richard Bullimore’s box of chocolates, dating back over 100 years, is being sold at an auction. (Representational Image)

British war hero Richard Bullimore’s box of chocolates, dating back over 100 years, is being sold at an auction, and it can cost up to £2,000. A box that belonged to World War I British soldier Richard Bullimore containing nine bars of Cadbury chocolate is being auctioned along with his other items. Richard Bullimore was a British soldier of the Leicestershire Regiment from 1915, media reports said.

Other items belonging to Richard Bullimore such as chocolate, cigarettes, medals, citations, letters and other materials will also be sold on Tuesday. Auction of items from war days is not uncommon. Recently, a letter written by German composer Richard Wagner that underscored his anti-Semitism was sold to Jewish collector from Switzerland at auction in Israel for $34,000, Reuters reported in April.

