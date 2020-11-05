  • MORE MARKET STATS

Will Sensex, Nifty follow global cues? 6 things to know before the opening bell on Dalal Street

By: |
November 5, 2020 8:16 AM

Stock markets in the United States surged again On Wednesday. Dow Jones gained 1.34% while NASDAQ jumped 3.85%.

At the same time, a second wave of the pandemic in advanced nations is a grim reminder of how reality hits back when caution is compromised.Sensex and Nifty enter Thursday’s trading session on the back of a three day gaining streak.

Equity markets across the globe are jubilant even though the US Presidential election has so far not indicated a clear winner. Sensex and Nifty enter Thursday’s trading session on the back of a three day gaining streak as they recouped almost all losses recorded in the second half of October. “Nifty is now entering a crucial resistance zone of around 11900-11950 levels and is now facing a hurdle at the downsloping minor trend line. Hence, there is a possibility of consolidation or minor profit booking from around 11925-11950 levels in the next session,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Global Watch: Stock markets in the United States surged again On Wednesday. Dow Jones gained 1.34% while NASDAQ jumped 3.85%. Asian equity markets too were buoyant on Thursday morning. Hang Seng was up over 2%. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSDAQ, and KOSPI were all trading with gains.

Related News

Call and Put option data: Maximum call open interest (OI) was placed at 12,000 strike with 18.37 lakh contracts, followed by 12,500 strike with 15.18 lakh contracts. On the other hand, 11,000 strike has the most Put OI with 25.56 lakh contracts. 11,500 has 22.32 lakh contracts.

Support and resistance levels: Currently, technical analysts see immediate resistance for Nifty placed in the range of 11,950-12,050 while support for the index is in the range of 11,750-11,800.

FII and DII data: On Wednesday, Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers of merely Rs 146 crore worth securities. Domestic Institutional Investors were sellers of Rs 8 crore worth of equities.

US Presidential Elections: The race to White House is still going on with Joe Biden leading so far but Donald Trump is not out. None of the candidates has bagged the 270 electoral college votes that they need to win. Joe Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin and flipped the race in his favour as absentee votes were counted. 

Results on D-Street: ABB, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Aditya Birla Capital, Berger paints, Container Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, Emami, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas, Torrent Power, and Trent are some of the listed companies that will announced their July-September quarter results today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Will Sensex Nifty follow global cues? 6 things to know before the opening bell on Dalal Street
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains 174 pts, Nifty may open above 12,000; Trump-Biden locked in tight election race
2Gland Pharma’s Rs 6,479.5-cr IPO opens on November 9
3HPCL Q2 profit jumps 135%; announces Rs 2,500-cr share buyback