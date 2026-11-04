Diwali is about light, but Samvat 2082 felt more like a long power cut for Indian stock markets. War in the Middle East pushed oil higher, foreign investors looked west-ward, and a weak monsoon added to worries at home. However, it was not all doom and gloom. Ordinary Indians kept investing through monthly SIPs, and company earnings kept improving. As a new Samvat is set to dawn, the real question is how bright the next year can get.

Market experts believe earnings growth, valuations, crude oil prices and foreign fund flows will play an important role in determining the market’s next move.

Samvat 2082: A difficult year for benchmark indices

Indian equities faced several challenges during Samvat 2082. The Nifty 50 declined around 10-11% over the period, weighed down by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, higher US bond yields, geopolitical tension in the Middle East and rising crude oil prices.

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The conflict involving the US, Iran and Israel triggered uncertainty across global markets. Investors moved towards safer assets, while concerns over India’s dependence on imported crude added pressure on the rupee and the domestic economy.

According to SBI Securities Diwali picks 2026 report, the Nifty declined around 10% betwe en October 7, 2025 and October 23, 2026. However, the broader market showed relatively better resilience. The Nifty Microcap 250 gained around 2%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively.

SBI Securities said, “While the benchmark Nifty remained under pressure, the broader market displayed remarkable resilience.”

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Domestic investors absorb foreign selling

One of the defining features of Samvat 2082 was the difference between foreign and domestic investor activity. Foreign investors continued to withdraw money from Indian equities, with secondary market outflows exceeding Rs 3.6 lakh crore between October 2025 and September 2026, according to SBI Securities.

However, domestic institutional investors provided support through sustained purchases. Their net buying stood at around Rs 8.5 lakh crore during the same period, helping absorb a substantial part of the foreign selling.

Kotak Neo in its Samvat 2083 Fundamental Muhurat Picks report noted that domestic retail participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs) played an important role in supporting the market despite global uncertainties.

The brokerage said, “Despite macroeconomic hurdles, India remains fundamentally sound, supported by resilient corporate balance sheets and the government’s continued focus on domestic capacity building through infrastructure capital expenditure and expanded Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.”

Earnings and valuations: What changed during Samvat 2082?

While stock prices remained under pressure, corporate earnings showed signs of improvement. SBI Securities highlighted that the Nifty 500 delivered average profit after tax (PAT) growth of around 16% over the last four quarters, compared with approximately 10% for Nifty 50 companies. The BSE SmallCap 250 recorded average PAT growth of nearly 28%.

Meanwhile, the market correction has brought valuations down from their earlier levels. Kotak Neo said the Nifty 50 was trading at around 18.7 times FY27 earnings and 16.5 times FY28 earnings.

Samvat 2083 outlook: Can earnings drive a recovery?

The outlook for the new Samvat year will depend on whether improving corporate earnings can translate into better stock market performance. Motilal Oswal expects earnings growth to support equities, although global developments could continue to cause volatility.

Sneha Poddar, VP – Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal, said, “Indian equities enter Samvat 2083 on a cautious footing. Samvat 2082 proved challenging, particularly for large caps, with the Nifty falling about 11% amid geopolitical tensions, high crude prices and persistent foreign selling. The domestic economy, however, has held firm: GDP expanded 7.8% in Q1FY27, and corporate profitability is recovering. Interim Q2FY27 results point to 33% PAT growth for the MOFSL Universe, the strongest in 12 quarters, with gains broad-based across large, mid and small caps.”

Poddar added, “The correction has brought valuations to more comfortable levels, with the Nifty at 17.1x forward earnings, roughly 18% below its long-term average. Nifty earnings, which rose about 5% in FY26, are projected to grow 17.1% in FY27 and 14.5% in FY28, strengthening the outlook for equity returns. While bouts of volatility are likely, a deep, market-wide correction is not the base case, and the pace of the recovery will hinge on crude prices, global interest rates and a revival in foreign inflows.”

Kotak Neo also expects earnings growth to remain in double digits, estimating Nifty 50 earnings growth of around 18% in FY27 and 13% in FY28.

Samvat 2083 outlook: Which sectors could remain in focus?

Sector selection could become important as markets move into Samvat 2083. Mayur Shah, PMS Fund Manager at Anand Rathi Advisors, sees opportunities in areas linked to domestic manufacturing, infrastructure and investment activity.

He said, “With the increasing emphasis on domestic manufacturing and infrastructure development, we remain optimistic about sectors such as Defence, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), Aerospace, Power and its ancillaries, Automobiles, Speciality Chemicals and Capital Markets.”

He also sees opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) segments.

However, Shah advised investors to be selective in sectors facing demand-related challenges.

He said, “A selective, stock-specific approach would be advisable in these sectors, with greater emphasis on earnings visibility, valuations and the sustainability of business growth.”

Crude oil, monsoon and foreign flows: Key risks ahead

India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, making higher energy prices a concern for inflation, the current account deficit and the rupee. A sustained rise in crude prices could also affect sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals and logistics.

The weak monsoon in 2026 adds another concern, with below-normal rainfall raising questions about agricultural output, rural incomes and food inflation.

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Foreign investor activity will also remain important. A revival in overseas inflows could support market sentiment, while continued selling may limit gains.

Shah said, “Both the Sensex and Nifty are likely to surpass their previous all-time highs of approximately 86,200 and 26,300, respectively, by the next Samvat year.”

What investors need to watch

For investors, Samvat 2083 begins with a market that has already undergone a correction but still faces several external risks. The direction of equities will depend on earnings delivery, global stability and the return of foreign capital.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.