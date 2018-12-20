Widening spreads: Value of corporate bond issuances stays subdued

By Shashank Nayar

With corporate spreads having widened in the last several months — they have risen more than 100 basis points between August and November — the value of corporate bond issuances has stayed subdued. For instance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) issued a five -year corporate bond on November 20 at a coupon rate of 9.05%, but had paid only 8.75% for the bond of the same tenor on November 28, according to data on Bloomberg.

Again, Reliance Industries picked up money at 9.05% for a 10-year bond on October 17 but had been able to borrow at 8.95% via a similar tenor bond on November 9.

Nonetheless, there has been some revival in November when issuances totalled `55,214 crore, up 8.57% year-on year and higher by 73.12% than the `31,893 crore mopped up by companies in October. The total amount that has been raised between April and November of `2.94 lakh crore, is 31% lower year-on-year, according to depository data. The spreads on the 10-year AAA rated corporate bonds have widened for three consecutive months since September. Net issuances in the September quarter were positive at `4,519 crore following negative net issuances of `16,920 crore in the June quarter.

While the yields on the benchmark bond have eased owing to support by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the corporate bond markets are expected to remain dull. “In the financial market, banks are the dominant players, and if large banks choose not to participate in bond issuances, daily volumes fall, resultantly traders will have to align accordingly the amount of inventory they keep,” said market participants.

Private placements continued to dominate the issuances, accounting for nearly 99% of the total issuances, while public placements amounted to `568 crore in November, according to a CARE report.

The rise in spreads on corporate bonds was in sync with the increase in the yield on the benchmark bond which had gone up all the way to 8.1% basis points (bps) on September 11. Investors were looking for coupon rates on bonds that were higher than the rates the borrowers were willing to pay, leading to a mismatch in buyer and seller expectations. “There is a large appetite for corporate bonds but borrowers are unwilling to fork out the kind of interest rates that investors are looking for,” said A Balasubramanian, chief executive, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, at the time.

The liquidity situation in the money markets appears to be just about adequate, dealers said though there could be a shortage in the March quarter since tax payments are typically high during this time. Commercial paper — an instrument to raise short-term debt — issuances have been rising; the April-November period saw issuances of `16.4 lakh crore, up 18% year-on-year according to data by RBI.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been resorting to higher bank borrowings. Credit off-take during April-October to this sector has increased to 13.3% from a contraction of 7.6% in the same period last year. The increased demand for funds by NBFCs through banks have been a factor for lower corporate bond issuances and weighing on the liquidity of the banking system.

Bank credit has been picking up pace and grew at 15.1% year-on-year in the fortnight ended November 23. On the other hand, deposit growth over the past many months has been growing slowly; in the fortnight to November 23, they grew at 9.4%. As a consequence banks have been raising both deposit rates and loan rates. “The lower deposit growth amid higher credit growth has been a factor contributing to the liquidity constraints in the banking system”, say experts at CARE Ratings.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), after its board meeting on 12 December, said it will soon come out with a consultation paper on uniform valuation methodology for pricing of corporate bonds, helping the issuance process.

“The improvements will relate to valuations for bonds and papers which have a maturity of less than 60 days and also paper which has downgraded to below investment grade,” said Madhbhai Puri Buch, whole-time member, Sebi. Currently, debt funds have mark-to-market for the papers maturing above 60 days. “Right now the guidelines are very general,” Buch said.

The banking system still remains in deficit for the ninth consecutive week, but has been moderating for the past three weeks on account of liquidity infusion by the RBI through open market operations (OMOs). The RBI has infused `20,000 crore through OMOs of the planned `50,000 crore in December.