Gold and silver ETFs are not exactly mirroring the spot and Future price trends for the second consecutive day. While prices are flat in domestic markets and clocked marginal gains globally, Gold and silver ETFs closed trade in red.

MCX Gold was trading at Rs 1,61,473 per 10 grams, down 0.03%, while MCX Silver Futures was in the green at Rs 2,65,744 per kg, up 0.07% from the previous close. COMEX Gold futures held above $5,100 per troy ounce, gaining 0.6%, and COMEX Silver Futures stood at $84.11 per troy ounce, up 1.1%.

However, in comparison ETFs saw a significantly sharp decline by end of trade. Silver ETFs closed down 2% on an average.

Silver ETFs

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund closed at Rs 25.25, down 2.02%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 247.93, down 2.99%. Zerodha Silver ETF moved to Rs 26.34, slumping 2.70%, and Kotak Silver ETF was at Rs 25.05, declining 3.32%. Groww Silver ETF was last quoted at Rs 25.40 with a decline of 2.64%, whereas ICICI Prudential Silver ETF stooped to Rs 259.02, plummeting 2.46%.

HDFC Silver ETF was priced at Rs 247.80, down 2.17%, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF declined to Rs 258.82, down 2.57%. SBI Silver ETF stooped to Rs 254.02 with a 2.77% loss, while UTI Silver ETF stood at Rs 250.92, down 2.12%. Axis Silver ETF closed at Rs 257.14, down 2.59%, and DSP Silver ETF closed at Rs 250.36 with a 2.11% fall. Mirae Asset Silver ETF ended at Rs 252.69, down 3.67%, while 360 ONE Silver ETF closed at Rs 255.47, falling 2.81%.

Motilal Oswal Silver ETF ended at Rs 251.30 with a 4.91% decrease, Edelweiss Silver ETF closed at Rs 260.31, down 1.90%, and Bandhan Silver ETF stood at Rs 260.74, falling 2.66%.

Gold ETFs

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund ended trade at Rs 15.51, down 1.02%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES closed at Rs 132.24 with a decline of 1.28%. Zerodha Gold ETF moved to Rs 25.15, declining 1.30%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF reached Rs 136.94, down 0.98%. HDFC Gold ETF was priced at Rs 136.56 with a 1.27% decrease, while Groww Gold ETF ended the trade at Rs 15.60, falling 1.20%.

SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme stood at Rs 136.48, down 1.12%, and Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund fell to Rs 133.21 with a 0.97% decline. Mirae Asset Gold ETF was at Rs 155.39, down 1.25%, and Angel One Gold ETF traded at Rs 14.93 with a 1.19% fall. Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Gold ETF stood at Rs 132.99, falling 0.79%, while UTI Mutual Fund – UTI Gold ETF was quoted at Rs 134.40, falling 1.47%.

DSP Gold ETF was priced at Rs 155.38 with a 1.07% fall, and Birla Sun Life Gold ETF fell to Rs 140.69, down 1.24%. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 157.65 with a 1.81% fall, Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded Fund stood at Rs 132.70, declining 1.02%, and 360 ONE Gold ETF was at Rs 155.95, down 1.20%.

Edelweiss Gold ETF decreased to Rs 159.35 with a 1.27% decline, Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 160.97, falling 1.12%, and Choice Gold ETF stood at Rs 158.24, down 1.38%. Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF was priced at Rs 155.25 with a 1.15% fall, Union Gold ETF fell marginally to Rs 156.30, down 0.73%, and LIC MF Gold ETF traded at Rs 14,435, down 0.77%. The Wealth Company Gold ETF stood at Rs 160.02 with a 1.08% fall, while Invesco India Gold ETF ended flat at Rs 13,930.

Conclusion

The movement across bullion and ETFs reflects that the decline was broad and uniform rather than limited to a few counters. Global and local prices for gold and silver tend to move in the same direction, and the prolonged conflict in West Asia along with a stronger dollar has softened price action across exchanges and fund platforms.