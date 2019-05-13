Why share market tumbled today: Global pressure, election results, other key factors

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 4:27:04 PM

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty fell by more than 370 points and 130 points respectively on Monday amid global pressure due to trade deadlock between US and China.

Valuation Of Top Companies, 10 most valued Indian companies, RIL, TCS, market capitalisation, m-cap, Sensex, Stock Market, आरआईएल, Share MarketSensex, Nifty fell today by more than 370 points and 130 points respectively 

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty fell by more than 370 points and 130 points respectively on Monday ahead of Lok Sabha election results to be out on May 23. While the Sensex ended at 37,090.80, points, the Nifty settled at 11,148.20 level. Among the top gainers on India’s leading exchange BSE were HDFC, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp among others whereas the top losers were Yes Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical and Tata Steel. Most of the banking stocks ended in red today. We take a close look at the key factors which brought the share market down today:

Banking Stocks: Today, most of the private banks stocks ended in red. Ys Bank was the biggest loser on BSE which ended lower by 5.58 percent at Rs 154.85 from the previous close. IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank also ended lower at Rs 376.20, down 2.23 percent from the last close. 

Lok Sabha election results: “There is a sell-off in the equity market as the Lok Sabha elections are about to get over on May 19 and the investors are discounting on that,” Siddharth Sedani, Vice President – Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Financial Express Online.

Global pressure: The market sentiments are weak on account of trade deadlock between the world’s two largest economies- US and China. Both the countries ended their two-day trade negotiations on Friday with US imposing hiked trade tariffs on Chinese goods of around $200 billion as China backtracked on its earlier commitments in trade deal. According to reports, no fresh round of talk has been scheduled so far and the two superpower economic might iron out their differences with regard to trade tariffs during G 20 summit next month.

Domestic factors: The recent macroeconomic numbers are not impressive and the recent IIP numbers which were at 21-month low also draws a grim picture of the country’s growth outlook story going forward. According to the experts, the outlook for the consumption industry is also not very good. The recent study by NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) between June 2016 and June 2017 found major gaps in the GDP calculation as the revenues of lot shell companies were included in the calculation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Why share market tumbled today: Global pressure, election results, other key factors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition