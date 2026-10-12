The Indian equity benchmarks have significantly underperformed their global peers this year. The market continues to be bogged down by high crude oil prices, elevated US bond yields, and persistent selling by foreign investors.

The monthly net inflows into domestic equity have averaged Rs 38,800 crore or $4.1 billion so far this year, according to global investment bank Jefferies. However, the inflows continue to be absorbed by equity issuances that have picked up again in recent months.

Domestic fund flows: Tracking the trend

Jefferies said monthly equity supply declined from a peak of $10.4 billion in June 2025 to $1 billion in April 2026, following the outbreak of the West Asia war. However, this has subsequently rebounded to $9.5 billion in August.

“This supply dynamic is having the practical impact of limiting the upside of the benchmark Nifty Index,” the global investment bank said.

The smaller stocks have continued to outperform the big caps this year in spite of higher valuations. “From a stock market standpoint, the mid and small cap segment has been the most interesting part of the equity market,” it said.

“The Nifty MidCap 100 Index is trading on 22.9x 12-month forward earnings, compared with 17.0x for the Nifty. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index has declined by 1.9% year-to-date and is up 88% since the start of 2023, while the Nifty is down 13.4% year-to-date and up 25% since the beginning of 2023. As a result, the top 20 stocks account for a declining percentage of India’s total stock market capitalisation, falling from 44% to 27% since 2020. This is the complete opposite of the trend globally given the surge in passive investing,” Jefferies added.

Till September, India’s primary market recorded as many as 82 IPOs. Some of the biggest IPOs so far this year include marquee names like the National Stock Exchange, SBI Funds Management, and Manipal Health Enterprises.

Jefferies on India: Betting on cyclical rebound

According to Jefferies, “the structural growth story (for India) remains intact with the economic data remarkably resilient given the obvious challenges posed by geopolitics to a country which remains a major consumer of energy.”

Jefferies had maintained India as a slight Overweight last quarter on signs of a cyclical rebound in domestic demand. India has outperformed the Asia Pacific benchmark, excluding Japan, by 17% since April 2020. “However, valuations are still at a premium to the rest of the region,” Jefferies said.

“India again underperformed last quarter, declining by 5.9% in US dollar terms. It is also an underperformer year to date declining by 15.6%, a performance which incorporates a further 6.2% depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar year to date after a 4.7% depreciation last year,” it added.

Jefferies forecasts 17% earnings growth

The view of Jefferies’ India office is that the nominal GDP acceleration should lead to a pickup in earnings growth from 14% this fiscal year to 17% next fiscal year.

The 10-year Treasury bond yield remains the most important price in world financial markets. Jefferies believes “the arrival of a new Fed chair has increased the importance of the American central bank.” They are betting on Kevin Warsh’s stated commitment at the September FOMC meeting “to hit the 2% inflation target when inflation has now been above that target in the US for more than five years.”