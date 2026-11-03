Indian companies have delivered a stronger-than-expected set of September-quarter results, but the earnings momentum may prove difficult to sustain through the second half of FY27. Nomura has flagged a potential slowdown in profit growth across several sectors, while persistent foreign investor selling and a narrowing India-US yield and growth differential continue to weigh on the outlook for domestic equities.

In its India Equity Strategy report dated November 2, Nomura said 134 companies in the BSE 200-plus universe had reported their results so far. These companies recorded 35% year-on-year growth in adjusted profit after tax in the September quarter, beating consensus estimates by 19%. Excluding oil and gas, adjusted profit growth stood at 30%, 6% ahead of expectations.

However, the brokerage cautioned that the strong earnings momentum seen in the first half of FY27 is unlikely to continue on a broad basis in the second half. Its estimates point to slower profit growth across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), while the oil and gas sector could face a deeper earnings decline.

Advertisement

Earnings growth expected to moderate in 2HFY27

Nomura’s estimates indicate that profit growth for banks could slow to 11% in the second half of FY27, compared with 23% in the first half. For NBFCs, growth is projected to ease to 32% from 43%.

IT services are expected to remain relatively steady, with profit growth estimated at 12% in H2FY27, against 11% in the first half. Oil and gas is likely to remain the weakest among the sectors highlighted, with earnings projected to decline 48% in the second half, compared with a 17% fall in H1FY27.

Q2 earnings trajectory: Tracking progress

Sector H1FY27 profit growth H2FY27 estimated profit growth Banks 23% 11% IT services 11% 12% NBFCs 43% 32% Oil and gas -17% -48%

The estimates underline the risk that the strong September-quarter performance may not translate into equally robust earnings growth over the rest of the financial year. While several sectors have reported better-than-expected results, the outlook suggests that growth could become more uneven.

Foreign investor selling remains a major concern

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have recorded net outflows from Indian equities for three consecutive financial years, with cumulative selling reaching approximately $53 billion since FY25, according to Nomura.

The selling has been broad-based across several major sectors. Financial services have seen cumulative outflows of around $17.2 billion, followed by energy at $14.6 billion, consumer discretionary at $11.5 billion, fast-moving consumer goods at $10.8 billion and information technology at $10.2 billion.

Telecom has been the only sector to attract net foreign inflows over the three-year period. Healthcare, meanwhile, was the only sector in positive territory for FII flows in FY27 up to October 15.

The pressure on flows intensified in October. Nomura noted that foreign outflows more than doubled in each of the two preceding fortnights, with selling reaching $5 billion in the first half of October alone. Cumulative outflows over the three fortnights to October 15 stood at $8.8 billion.

Foreign holdings in Indian stocks have also fallen to an all-time low of around 14%, highlighting the extent of the reduction in overseas investor exposure.

Narrowing India-US yield and growth differentials add to pressure

Nomura identified the narrowing gap between Indian and US bond yields as one of the factors weighing on foreign investor flows. The India-US 10-year government bond yield differential stood at 2.49%, a level last seen in 2006. The brokerage noted that this had put pressure on foreign flows, although the differential had shown a slight increase since early October 2026.

The growth differential between India and the US has also narrowed significantly. According to Nomura, it stood at minus 2.1%, a level last seen during the 2008 global financial crisis. The brokerage said this had further contributed to capital moving from India to the US.

These factors have made Indian equities relatively less attractive to foreign investors, even as domestic earnings have remained resilient. A sustained improvement in foreign flows could therefore depend partly on a recovery in India’s relative attractiveness compared with the US.

Nifty valuations near the lower end of the recent range

Despite the pressure on foreign flows, the correction in Indian equities has brought valuations closer to the lower end of their post-pandemic range.

Nomura said the Nifty 50 was trading near the bottom of its one-year forward price-to-earnings range of 17-22 times. This indicates that the valuation premium has moderated from higher levels, although the report does not suggest that a market recovery is assured.

The brokerage also noted that Indian equities had staged a recovery from their recent lows. Since October 8, the Nifty had gained 6% in US dollar terms, making India the best-performing market globally over that period, supported by robust corporate results, policy measures aimed at supporting the rupee and weakness in the global artificial intelligence trade.

However, the recovery has not erased the losses recorded earlier in the year. The Nifty was still down 16% in US dollar terms year to date as of October 30, 2026.

Q2 earnings report: The winners & losers

Sector performance since the October 8 market lows has been uneven. IT services led the recovery, gaining 19%, followed by telecom with a 7% rise and pharma with a 5% gain.

Healthcare services and transport logistics also advanced 4% each over the same period. In contrast, NBFCs, capital goods and defence, and FMCG were among the sectors that lagged the broader recovery.

On a year-to-date basis, pharma had gained 27% in US dollar terms as of October 30. Transport logistics and healthcare services were also in positive territory, while several other sectors continued to face pressure.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.