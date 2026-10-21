The domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal has kept its ‘Buy’ rating on real estate stock and set a target price of Rs 1,710 per share. That is about 45% above the stock’s current market price. The call follows the company’s results for the Q2FY27, the three months from July to September 2026.

According to the brokerage report, the Bengaluru-based developer, Sobha, posted its highest-ever quarterly collections from homebuyers and kept its sales growth target for the year. But the same results show revenue down 31% and profit down by more than half.

Why is the brokerage still bullish? Here is what the report says.

Sobha has more projects in the pipeline.

For property developers, launching a project is only the first step. The real test is how quickly buyers book homes and how much money the company collects from those sales.

Sobha’s pre-sales rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 2,210 crore in the September quarter of FY27. This was its second-highest quarterly booking figure. Bengaluru remained its largest market, accounting for 60% of bookings, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) at 27%.

The next few quarters could bring more opportunities. According to Motilal Oswal’s report, Sobha has 18 projects in its upcoming launch pipeline, covering 20.4 million square feet and carrying a combined gross development value (GDV) of Rs 31,400 crore. Eight of these projects, valued at around Rs 18,000 crore, are expected to launch in the second half of FY27.

That gives Sobha a sizeable opportunity to bring more homes to market. The company is targeting 30% year-on-year growth in pre-sales for FY27, equivalent to around Rs 10,500 crore in bookings. Motilal Oswal estimates that pre-sales could reach Rs 13,000 crore by FY28.

More bookings are coming in, but is enough cash being generated?

Sobha’s residential collections increased 4% year-on-year to Rs 1,920 crore in the September quarter, its highest-ever quarterly figure. Motilal Oswal expects residential collections to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% between FY26 and FY28, reaching Rs 10,300 crore.

However. net operational cash flow declined 14% year-on-year to Rs 440 crore, while land investment spending increased 76% to Rs 620 crore during the quarter.

Can sales growth translate into profits?

Despite higher bookings, the company’s revenue fell 31% year-on-year to Rs 970 crore in the September quarter. EBITDA declined 28% to Rs 68.7 crore, while adjusted profit after tax (PAT) dropped 54.6% to Rs 33 crore.

Motilal Oswal has valued Sobha’s ongoing and upcoming projects at Rs 14,800 crore using a discounted cash flow (DCF) method. It has not assigned value to an additional 1,745 acres of land that remain under various stages of consolidation.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.