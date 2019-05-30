Why Manpasand Beverages share price fell 48% in four days

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 7:11:47 PM

Shares of Manpasand Beverages plunged 48 per cent in the last four trading sessions after company’s officials were arrested on allegations of goods and services tax (GST) fraud.

In today’s trade, the shares fell 10 per cent to hit an all-time low. The shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd. ended the day at Rs 57.15, down 6.30, or 9.93 per cent on NSE today.

Shares of Manpasand Beverages plunged 48 per cent in the last four trading sessions after company’s officials were arrested on allegations of goods and services tax (GST) fraud.  Since May 24, the stock has lost over half of its value. In today’s trade, the shares fell 10 per cent to hit an all-time low. The shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd. ended the day at Rs 57.15, down 6.30, or 9.93 per cent on NSE today. “The Commissioner of Central GST and Customs carried out search and seizure proceedings at various premises of the company on May 23 and further inquiry was conducted on May 24 at the GST Bhavan office of Vadodara”, the company had said in the BSE filing on Saturday.

“Abhishek Singh, whole time director, Paresh Thakkar, chief financial officer of the company and Harshvardhan Singh are under judicial custody of authority on May 24, 2019. The company is contesting these allegations in accordance with the due process of law,” it had also said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: NTPC share price jumps after mega Rs 20,000 crore capex plan; should you buy shares?

The circuit limit for the stocks was revised by the BSE on Tuesday to curb excessive volatility in the prices. The exchange had said that the new limit has been fixed at 10 per cent effective from May 29. “In respect of price movement of company, we would like to inform you that as per our understanding due to GST department search and detain of key managerial personnel of the company, there is a movement in price. The company has already informed the same to the stock exchange on 25th May, 2019”, Manpasand Beverages said in a clarification to the BSE today.

Meanwhile, the benchmark indices once again hit their closing highs with the Sensex surging 330 points and the Nifty earning 85 points on the day of May derivatives expiry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Why Manpasand Beverages share price fell 48% in four days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition