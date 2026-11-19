Two years is a long wait. For many Indian investors, that is how long the stock market felt stuck. Then, in just a fortnight, prices bounced back. So, is the celebration only beginning? Not quite. A strategy note by Kotak Institutional Equities, authored by Sanjeev Prasad, Managing Director and Co-Head, suggests a calmer road ahead.

In its latest strategy note titled ‘Two weeks of celebrations after two years of exile’, Prasad expects market returns to become more moderate from here. The brokerage believes the next phase of the market will depend more on corporate earnings growth than on further expansion in stock valuations.

Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that improving earnings, relatively reasonable valuations and the possibility of easing geopolitical tension are important triggers dictating the market’s next move.

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Why does Kotak expect market returns to moderate?

The recent rally has brought some relief to investors. However, Kotak believes much of the valuation adjustment across sectors and stocks has already happened.

Share prices have also settled at “fair” levels after sharp jumps and drops in recent months. So the report expects “more moderate returns from the market linked to earnings growth and ‘stable’ multiples”.

The brokerage noted that “FY2027-28 earnings outlook looks healthy”, with second-quarter results providing further support to its expectations.

Iran-US conflict and crude oil: Why investors should watch this closely

One factor that could influence the next market move is the direction of crude oil prices. Kotak sees a high probability of a relatively quick resolution to the Iran-US conflict and does not expect a prolonged conflict in West Asia, although it acknowledges that risks remain.

The report noted, “We see a high probability of a quick resolution to the Iran-US conflict.” Furthermore, it added, ““We rule out a prolonged West Asia conflict even though tail risks remain.”

Why does this matter for Indian markets?

India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements.

A sustained decline in international oil prices could reduce the country’s import bill, ease pressure on inflation and improve its broader economic position.

According to the brokerage report, improved supply-demand conditions after inventory replenishment by China and other countries could also help crude prices decline.

Kotak believes this scenario could support Indian equities, particularly large-cap companies in commodities, financials and telecommunications that offer reasonable valuations.

Nifty earnings could grow 18% in FY27: What is driving the outlook?

Corporate earnings are another important part of the brokerage’s market view. Kotak expects the Nifty 50 index’s net profits to grow 18% in FY26-27 and 13% in FY27-28.

The growth is expected to come from a broader economic recovery, improving business activity across sectors and a relatively low earnings base in some industries.

The September quarter results also exceeded expectations. According to the Kotak Institutional report, Nifty 50 net income increased 25% year-on-year, against its estimate of 21% growth. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24%, compared with its expectation of 22%.

For companies covered by Kotak, net income grew 29%, while EBITDA increased 26%.

However, higher raw material costs continued to put pressure on margins in some sectors.

Where does Kotak see value in the market?

Not every stock looks equally attractive after the recent recovery. Kotak considers valuations of most large-cap stocks reasonable, although selected automobile, consumer staples and retail companies are already trading at fair-to-full valuations.

Capital goods, consumer technology and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) pharmaceutical companies are trading at expensive valuations, according to the brokerage.

Financial stocks, however, offer relatively attractive-to-fair valuations.

Kotak also cautioned that some stocks driven largely by market narratives continue to command high valuations despite corrections over the past two years.

What investors need to watch

With valuations closer to fair levels, earnings growth, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments could determine how much further the market can advance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.