The Reserve Bank of India has begun a new rate hike cycle, and Jefferies expects the move to put further pressure on equity valuations, particularly after the benchmark’s price-to-earnings multiple has already contracted in recent months. The global investment banking firm now expects another 50-75 basis points of rate increases, taking cumulative tightening in the current cycle to about 100 basis points.

Jefferies said the RBI’s 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 5.50% was widely expected, but the change in monetary policy stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’ points to a longer period of tighter financial conditions. Against this backdrop, the brokerage prefers large-cap stocks, with large banks, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and power utilities among its preferred areas.

Mahesh Nandurkar, Abhinav Sinha, Priyank Shah and Aditi Singla of Jefferies said, “The RBI’s 25bps hike to benchmark rates was as anticipated; however, the shift in stance to ‘caliberated tightening’ has raised worries of a prolonged tightening cycle. RBI raised estimates on both growth and CPI, indicating strong nominal GDP growth, which should support corporate earnings.”

Inflation is giving the RBI reason to keep tightening

The Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7 after keeping rates unchanged for nine months. The decision was unanimous, while the change in stance to calibrated tightening was backed by four of the six members.

Jefferies now expects the RBI to raise rates at the upper end of its earlier 50-100 basis-point expectation. With 25 basis points already delivered, the brokerage sees another 50-75 basis points of increases in the current cycle.

The inflation outlook has also worsened. Jefferies has raised its FY27 headline consumer price inflation forecast by 20 basis points to 5.2%, while its core inflation forecast has moved to 4.4% from 4.3%. The brokerage expects headline inflation to reach 5.8% over the next three quarters, with the December 2026 quarter forecast at 6%.

“A combination of resurging Crude Oil prices and weak monsoon rainfall has driven a 0.2ppt increase in FY27E CPI estimates to 5.2%, with Core-CPI forecasted to rise to 4.4% (prev. 4.3%) vs. RBI target of 4.0%. The inflation outlook has been deemed to be “not benign” as CPI is now expected to surge to 5.8% over the next 3 qtrs,” Jefferies said.

Growth is strong enough to absorb higher rates for now

The RBI has raised its FY27 real gross domestic product growth forecast by 40 basis points to 7.1%, following 7.8% growth in the June 2026 quarter and sustained strength in economic indicators.

Jefferies also pointed to strong bank credit growth. Credit growth has reached 18.1% year-on-year, while deposit growth has risen to 17.3%, with foreign currency non-resident deposit flows helping deposits catch up. The banking system was also carrying surplus liquidity of Rs 4.9 lakh crore, according to the report.

“With the 1QFY27 (Jun’qtr) GDP growth coming in at 7.8%, and reasonably strong economic datapoints sustaining (link), the RBI has raised the FY27 GDP est. by 0.4ppt to 7.1%. The governor also noted the nearly all-time high bank credit growth sustaining near the current high-teen levels,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage expects the present tightening cycle to remain smaller than the one seen in 2022. The RBI raised rates by 250 basis points in that episode following policy normalisation and a surge in crude oil and inflation. Jefferies now expects cumulative tightening of about 100 basis points in the current cycle, which would take the repo rate to about 6.25%.

Major Macro indicators

Key macro indicators Jefferies’ current view Repo rate after October hike 5.50% Expected cumulative rate hikes About 100 basis points Potential repo rate at cycle end 6.25% FY27 real GDP growth 7.1% FY27 headline CPI inflation 5.2% December 2026 quarter CPI 6.0% June 2027 quarter CPI 5.6% Banking system surplus liquidity Rs 4.9 lakh crore

Jefferies expects another roughly 75 basis points of rate increases from here. With the RBI’s June 2027 quarter inflation forecast at 5.6%, the brokerage expects real policy rates to become substantially positive.

Why Jefferies is moving towards large caps

Higher rates have historically been accompanied by valuation compression, and Jefferies expects that pattern to remain relevant during the current tightening cycle.

The brokerage said the MSCI India forward price-to-earnings multiple fell 22% from its January 2022 peak to June 2022 as the RBI accelerated rate increases. During the narrower 50-basis-point tightening cycle in 2018, the compression was about 7%. Since August 2026, MSCI India’s price-to-earnings multiple has already fallen about 8%.

“Experience with prior rate-hike cycles shows a correlation between the quantum of tightening vs. valuation compression. MSCI India P/E compressed by 22% from peak in Jan’22 to Jun’22 as the RBI commenced an accelerated rate tightening. Earlier, in a narrower (50bps) 2018 rate-hike cycle, MSCI India P/E compression was ~7%,” Jefferies said.

The valuation gap is also working in favour of larger companies. Jefferies’ analysis shows that the Nifty 100 is trading at a 30% valuation discount to the Nifty Midcap 150, compared with a 10-year average discount of 20%.

At the same time, the earnings growth gap between the two segments is expected to narrow. Jefferies’ estimates show two-year earnings growth of 14% for the Nifty 100 over FY26-FY28, compared with 20% for the Nifty Midcap 150.

Large banks, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel lead preferred list

Jefferies has retained an overweight stance on financials, energy, telecom, metals, power and utilities, and real estate in its model portfolio. Consumer staples, consumer discretionary and materials excluding metals remain underweight, while information technology, healthcare and industrials carry neutral sector positions.

The brokerage has raised its weight in Reliance Industries and added Kotak Mahindra Bank to its model portfolio. Large banks, Bharti Airtel and power utilities are also among its preferred large-cap exposures.

“We recently (link) raised weight on RIL and added KMB to our model portfolio. Other preferred large-caps include Large Banks, Bharti and Power utilities,” Jefferies said.

Within financials, Jefferies has an 8.6% portfolio weight in HDFC Bank against a 6.4% benchmark weight, while State Bank of India carries a 5.8% portfolio weight against 1.4% in the MSCI India index. Axis Bank has a 3.7% portfolio weight against 2.3% in the benchmark.

Jefferies’ model portfolio shows where it wants exposure

Sector MSCI India weight Jefferies weight Stance Financials 30.4% 34.2% Overweight Energy 7.2% 7.5% Overweight Telecom 5.1% 5.5% Overweight Metals 2.2% 4.1% Overweight Power and utilities 4.3% 6.7% Overweight Real estate 1.4% 2.6% Overweight Consumer staples 5.2% 2.5% Underweight Consumer discretionary 14.8% 9.9% Underweight Materials excluding metals 6.1% 4.5% Underweight Information technology 6.7% 6.7% Neutral Healthcare 7.0% 6.7% Neutral Industrials 9.6% 9.0% Neutral

The individual stock positions include Reliance Industries at 7.5% of the portfolio, Bharti Airtel at 5.5%, State Bank of India at 5.8%, HDFC Bank at 8.6%, Bajaj Finance at 3.8%, Bharat Forge at 3%, JSW Energy at 2.8% and Coforge at 2.6%.

Rising bond yields could add to equity valuation pressure

Jefferies is also watching the rise in global bond yields. The US 10-year Treasury yield has moved above 5%, while Japan’s 10-year government bond yield has crossed 3%. Indian 10-year government bond yields have risen about 50 basis points over the past two months, partly in anticipation of tighter monetary policy.

The India-US 10-year yield differential is now close to a 20-year low at about 2 percentage points. Jefferies said this is partly justified by the much smaller inflation gap between the two countries. India’s average consumer price inflation premium over the US was about 6.1 percentage points in FY07-FY16, but fell to about 1.5 percentage points in FY17-FY26.

“We note that while the India-US 10Y yield differential is now near 20-yr lows, the inflation differential has also compressed materially over last 10yrs. India’s CPI inflation averaged ~6.1ppt above the US during FY07-FY16, vs. only ~1.5ppt in FY17-FY26, suggesting a lower yield prem. over US Treasuries can stay,” Jefferies said.

The report also puts the bond yield-equity earnings yield gap at 177 basis points, close to its 10-year average. That suggests rising bond yields could continue to limit the room for equity valuation expansion.

The rate cycle changes the risk-reward equation

Jefferies’ case for large caps rests on three factors: the prospect of further rate increases, the valuation correction already seen in the broader market and the relatively wide discount at which large-caps trade against midcaps.

The brokerage expects the current rate cycle to be shallower than the 2022 episode, but still large enough to affect equity valuations. It also sees nominal economic growth remaining strong enough to support corporate earnings, which provides some support to larger companies with established earnings bases.

“With rate-cut cycles driving de-rating / risk-off sentiments, we maintain our tactical shift to large cap call. Large Banks, Reliance Industries, Bharti, Power are key Overweights,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies’ model portfolio therefore has its largest sector overweight in financials, followed by power and utilities, energy, telecom, metals and real estate. Within that framework, the brokerage is leaning towards large banks, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and selected power companies as the RBI moves into a new phase of monetary tightening.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.