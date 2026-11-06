Indian IT stocks are moving in a different direction from their global technology peers. While a sell-off in US technology and semiconductor shares has raised concerns about the returns from artificial intelligence (AI) investments, Indian IT companies have attracted buying interest.

The Nifty IT index climbed more than 2% in the intraday trading session, touching a nine-month high, before giving up its gains and slipping into negative territory.

The rally saw the index rise by over 750 points from its previous close to hit an intraday high of 33,616.20. Mphasis, Persistent Systems, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys were among the major stocks supporting the upward move.

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The contrasting performance comes at a time when investors are reassessing their exposure to technology companies, particularly those linked to the large investments being made in AI infrastructure and data centres.

Why are Indian IT stocks moving against the global trend?

The recent weakness in US technology shares has largely been linked to questions over whether companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure will generate adequate returns.

Concerns about rising capital expenditure on data centres and semiconductor-related businesses have weighed on investor sentiment.

However, Indian IT services companies have a different business model. Unlike companies directly involved in building AI infrastructure, traditional IT service providers largely earn revenue by offering technology consulting, software development, maintenance and digital transformation services to clients.

“The rally in Indian IT stocks reflects a rotation of capital out of the AI infrastructure trade. Rising concerns over AI capex returns and the prospect of tighter data-centre regulation following the US midterm elections have weighed on chip and AI infrastructure stocks. Indian IT services companies, with their asset-light models, no direct exposure to data-centre risk, de-rated valuations, low foreign ownership and strong cash payouts, have emerged as a preferred alternative for investors seeking technology exposure,” said Manav Medewala, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

From sectoral laggard to a sharp recovery

The recent movement marks a change in fortunes for the Indian IT sector, which had remained under pressure for much of 2026.

Until September, the Nifty IT index was among the weaker-performing sectoral indices. The index has since recovered sharply. It has gained more than 18% over the past month.

The recovery has also come despite continuing questions about how quickly AI could change the traditional outsourcing business.

“Likely slowdown in capex towards AI and pursuant rotation of money out of AI trades globally is leading to inflows into traditional IT services business,” said Sunny Agrawal, Head- Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

Quarterly earnings offer some support

Investor sentiment toward select information technology companies has improved after the July–September earnings season, with several firms posting numbers that beat market expectations.

Along with stronger-than-forecast results, companies announced healthy new deal wins.

Deal wins carry special weight for IT services firms. Since contracts are typically executed over several quarters, a strong order book offers a reliable indication of the revenue a company can expect in the near future.