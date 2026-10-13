They say a ‘diamond is a woman’s best friend’, but is that sparkle dimming somewhat? Prices of natural diamonds have reportedly undergone a prolonged correction and lost over half their value in the last five years. Industry observers believe that an excess supply and the rise in lab-grown diamonds are the key reasons for this sharp slide in prices.

Price Crash: 1-Carat Natural Diamond Values Drop 51% Since 2021

A 1-carat stone costs an average $3,898, around 51% lower than its average price of $8,007 in 2021, according to data from diamond trading platform Rapaport Group, CNBC reported. The Diamond Standard Index hit its lowest ever level of 2,490 in early August this year. The index tracks prices of investment-grade diamonds.

“There’s a lot of doom and gloom about natural diamonds,” the CEO of Diamond Standard Cormac Kinney told CNBC. “There was a very large overhang of excess inventory back in 2023 and 2024 after excess production during Covid, and then [there’s been] the falling sales due to the lab-grown [diamonds],” according to the report.

Festive Shift: Indian Consumer Demand for Lab-Grown Gems Surges 20%

In India, demand for lab-grown diamonds is also picking up, especially as the festival season nears. Domestic lab-grown diamond sales are expected to surge around 20% this festive season in terms of volumes, a top executive at a large diamond seller said.

Titan MD Ajoy Chawla, during an earnings call in July 2026, mentioned that if natural diamond vs lab-grown diamond demand is compared, the demand trend is based on “how the narrative is playing out in the mind of the customer. I think at the market level, it has stabilised, and that narrative, which was very prominent towards lab-grown and natural, is going on. That narrative seems to have gone down substantially. And I think both exist in the market.”

Retail Outlook: Titan Notes Price Stability in Solitaires and Small Stones

However, prices of natural diamonds, both solitaires and small stones, are witnessing signs of stabilising lately.

Titan sees improving stability in natural diamond prices and resilient festive demand. (Image: Canva)

Demand has been resilient in the September quarter and is also expected to be firm as the festival season in India starts this month. In its Q2 business update last week, Titan said consumer demand was healthy for most of the quarter, with some softening towards the close owing to a shift in the festive calendar to Q3FY27.

The company also recorded strong growth in studded jewellery, aided by its ‘Festival of Diamonds’ campaign. “…studded jewellery grew strongly in the early thirties, while plain gold jewellery grew c.20% YoY.”

Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewellery Division of Titan, had in their earnings investor call last quarter said, “…we have seen more stability, perhaps in the pricing, both of solitaires as well as small diamonds. Retail also…our prices are stable for both.”

Natural diamond prices: The outlook ahead

Though natural diamond prices have fallen to their lowest levels in more than 2 decades and are off over 40% from the 2021 peaks, many believe that it could be close to the floor.

At least in India, with the onset of the annual festive season, they see some amount of stability in prices going forward. Moreover, they see the demand for natural and lab-grown diamonds coexisting.