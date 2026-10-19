The shares of major banks are in focus today, October 19, after several of these posted their financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) over the weekend. Shares of most private lenders such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank traded in the red this morning while state-owned ones were trading in the green.

The Axis Bank share price plunged over 4% intraday today, followed by HDFC Bank declining 2%. The ICICI Bank share price and Kotak Mahindra Bank share price fell over 1% each.

However, shares of public lender State Bank of India were trading 1% higher. The Punjab National Bank share price was the top gainer among Nifty 500 constituents today, rising over 7.5%, followed by Karur Vysya Bank with 5% gains, Union Bank and Canara Bank over 3% gains each, and Bank of India and Bank of Baroda with more than 2.5% gains each.

Private lenders’ NIM compression

Global investment bank Jefferies said the net profit of banks for Q2FY27 was higher than estimates with better net interest income (NII) and lower provisions. However, private banks witnessed a compression in their net interest margins (NIM) for the quarter due to a drag from foreign currency non-resident (Bank) (FCNR-B) deposits.

On the other hand, Punjab National Bank’s margins expanded by 8 basis points (bps) sequentially for the September quarter.

Jefferies expects NIMs to continue to be soft in Q3FY27 as well, as the seasonal drag from non-performing loans offset benefits from better deployment of loans.

“The order in speed of repricing of loans, for the hike in repo rate, is PNB (EBLR loans reprices immediately), HDFC Bank (EBLR loans reprice from following month), ICICI Bank (one-third of EBLR loans reprice every month) and Axis Bank (reprices at end of qtr),” Jefferies said.

The investment bank added that state-owned banks may see benefit from the December quarter while private banks will record improved margins in the March quarter.

Commenting about ICICI Bank’s performance, brokerage Motilal Oswal said, “NIMs are expected to improve from 4QFY27 after moderation in 3QFY27 once the full impact of FCNR (B) is reflected. Provisions were lower than expected reflecting strong asset quality and sustained lower slippages, while the bank maintains its conservative credit cost guidance of 50bp.”

Divergence in retail deposits

Most of these banks recorded an improvement in deposits for Q2FY27, supported by the mobilisation of FCNR-B deposits. However, retail deposit growth varied. “…retail deposit growth has been divergent among with ICICI continuing to deliver higher growth in retail deposits (14%), followed by 11% for HDFC Bank and 10% for Axis,” Jefferies said.

Bancassurance impact

Bancassurance, the partnership between banks and insurance companies wherein the former sells the latter’s products directly to its customers, was also a key factor impacting the performance of lenders.

Jefferies has factored in a 30% reduction in bancassurance fees for its FY28 estimates, seeing a higher impact on HDFC and Axis Bank.

“ICICI (20%) and PNB (16%) outperformed HDFC (10%) and Axis (6%) on fee growth. Going forward, the impact of compression in bancassurance fees will have higher impact on HDFCB and Axis Bank, whereas ICICI and PNB have lower contribution to PBT,” Jefferies said.

Top banking stocks now

Jefferies said its top picks were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI. Brokerage Motilal Oswal also picked ICICI Bank as its top pick.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Federal Bank. It reiterated ‘Neutral’ rating for Axis Bank.

Private banks : NIMs remain key

Most of these banks reported a growth in net profit for the September quarter but missed analysts’ expectations. Their margins were also under pressure, with improvement expected towards the end of FY27.

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