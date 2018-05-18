Who is bigger between HUL and ITC? Check latest market cap, sales, profit here

HUL is the fourth-largest company by market capitalisation listed on Indian bourses. (Image: Reuters)

Who is bigger between Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and ITC? The Mumbai-headquartered HUL has briefly pipped Kolkata-based ITC in terms of market capitalisation on Thursday and finally crossed on Friday. On the basis of closing price, HUL bigger than ITC as far as the market capitalisation is concerned. As per the latest data available on BSE, HUL commands a market capitalisation of Rs 3,47,212.06 crore while ITC has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,44,344.18 crore. With a market capitalisation of Rs 3,47,212.06 crore, HUL is the fourth-largest company by market capitalisation listed on Indian bourses.

We take a closer look at key parameters of HUL and ITC:

Company/Parameter ITC HUL Annual Sales (Rs crore) 49,520 36,622 Net Profit (Rs crore) 11,891 5,216 Total Assets (Rs crore) 64,289 17,862 Total Equity (Rs crore) 52,845 7,301

(All figures are on a consolidated basis with sales and profit at the end of 31 March 2018 and asset and equity as on 31 March 2018)

Over the course of last one year, shares of HUL have outperformed the stock of ITC. The stock of HUL had risen 56% to Rs 1,609 from a share price level of Rs 1,008 as on 19 May 2018 while, on the other hand, ITC shares have dropped about 2.5% to Rs 282.2 from a share price level of Rs 286.2 on NSE. Earlier this month, amid the Q4 results for the quarter ended 31 March 2018, ITC’s Q4 results met the analyst estimates while HUL’s Q4 results outperformed the analyst estimates of Bloomberg, respectively.

While declaring the financial results, ITC’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 5.15 per equity share of face value Re 1 and HUL recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value Re 1.

Now, HUL and ITC stand at fourth and fifth place in terms of market capitalisation on BSE, respectively. Ahead of HUL and ITC, there are companies such as HDFC Bank (India’s largest bank by market capitalisation and second-largest by assets), RIL (one of India’s largest enterprise by turnover) and TCS (India’s largest IT company) with the market capitalisations of Rs 6,70,450.51 crore, Rs 5,91,353.05 crore and Rs 5,22,745.23 crore, respectively.