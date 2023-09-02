Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.75
|-32.21
|-43.65
|-90.57
|-95.85
|-68.79
|-49.52
|6.02
|21.67
|30.37
|15.21
|9.28
|89.92
|89.92
|3.78
|-5.41
|-7.56
|-7.91
|-22.40
|95.81
|159.11
|0
|-0.20
|-7.77
|-34.52
|-51.58
|-22.86
|103.65
|0.43
|65.14
|92.99
|104.26
|125.62
|516.12
|148.86
|-7.23
|4.83
|34.23
|89.67
|-37.16
|713.97
|482.57
|0.14
|3.40
|10.76
|-10.83
|-49.02
|10.41
|-81.35
|0
|-1.00
|-8.31
|-29.55
|-43.56
|-60.58
|-72.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
White Organic Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MH2011PLC225123 and registration number is 225123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of cereals and pulses, tea, coffee, spices and flour. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹17.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of White Organic Retail Ltd. is -2.6 and PB ratio of White Organic Retail Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹5.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which White Organic Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹5.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.