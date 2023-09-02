Follow Us

WHITE ORGANIC RETAIL LTD.

Sector : Agricultural Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.41 Closed
1.880.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
White Organic Retail Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.41₹5.41
₹5.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.31₹183.00
₹5.41
Open Price
₹5.41
Prev. Close
₹5.31
Volume
84,048

White Organic Retail Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.41
  • R25.41
  • R35.41
  • Pivot
    5.41
  • S15.41
  • S25.41
  • S35.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.645.53
  • 10143.45.81
  • 20133.176.33
  • 50132.478.98
  • 100151.1621.27
  • 200174.2850.04

White Organic Retail Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.75-32.21-43.65-90.57-95.85-68.79-49.52
6.0221.6730.3715.219.2889.9289.92
3.78-5.41-7.56-7.91-22.4095.81159.11
0-0.20-7.77-34.52-51.58-22.86103.65
0.4365.1492.99104.26125.62516.12148.86
-7.234.8334.2389.67-37.16713.97482.57
0.143.4010.76-10.83-49.0210.41-81.35
0-1.00-8.31-29.55-43.56-60.58-72.75

White Organic Retail Ltd. Share Holdings

White Organic Retail Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About White Organic Retail Ltd.

White Organic Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MH2011PLC225123 and registration number is 225123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of cereals and pulses, tea, coffee, spices and flour. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Ishita Gala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Karishma Kaku
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Chheda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Chirawawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Sethia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sneha Zabak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jigna Thakkar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on White Organic Retail Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of White Organic Retail Ltd.?

The market cap of White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹17.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of White Organic Retail Ltd.?

P/E ratio of White Organic Retail Ltd. is -2.6 and PB ratio of White Organic Retail Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of White Organic Retail Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹5.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of White Organic Retail Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which White Organic Retail Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹183.00 and 52-week low of White Organic Retail Ltd. is ₹5.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

