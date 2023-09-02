Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
White Organic Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MH1990PLC055860 and registration number is 055860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹24.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of White Organic Agro Ltd. is -20.0 and PB ratio of White Organic Agro Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which White Organic Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹16.27 and 52-week low of White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.