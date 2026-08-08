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White Organic Agro Share Price

NSE
BSE

WHITE ORGANIC AGRO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of White Organic Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.66 Closed
3.39₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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White Organic Agro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.52₹3.66
₹3.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.81₹6.18
₹3.66
Open Price
₹3.54
Prev. Close
₹3.54
Volume
11,503

Source: Dion Global

White Organic Agro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
White Organic Agro		4.87-3.68-8.96-8.50-26.80-19.63-14.00
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, White Organic Agro has declined 26.80% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, White Organic Agro has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

White Organic Agro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

White Organic Agro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.433.6
103.483.56
203.583.59
503.743.69
1003.773.8
2004.034.1

Source: Dion Global

White Organic Agro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, White Organic Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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White Organic Agro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 06:14 AM IST ISTWhite Organic Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTWhite Organic Agro - Submission Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March,
May 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTWhite Organic Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30, Read With Schedule III Of
May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTWhite Organic Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30, Read With Schedule III Of
May 25, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTWhite Organic Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Fi

Source: Dion Global

About White Organic Agro

White Organic Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MH1990PLC055860 and registration number is 055860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Rupani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Darshak Rupani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jigna Thakkar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Bhavika Thakkar
    Addnl. Independent Woman Director

FAQs on White Organic Agro Share Price

What is the share price of White Organic Agro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for White Organic Agro is ₹3.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is White Organic Agro?

The White Organic Agro is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of White Organic Agro?

The market cap of White Organic Agro is ₹12.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of White Organic Agro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of White Organic Agro are ₹3.66 and ₹3.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of White Organic Agro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which White Organic Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of White Organic Agro is ₹6.18 and 52-week low of White Organic Agro is ₹2.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the White Organic Agro performed historically in terms of returns?

The White Organic Agro has shown returns of 3.39% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -8.96% over 3 months, -26.8% over 1 year, -19.63% across 3 years, and -14.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of White Organic Agro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of White Organic Agro are 19.37 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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