Here's the live share price of White Organic Agro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|White Organic Agro
|4.87
|-3.68
|-8.96
|-8.50
|-26.80
|-19.63
|-14.00
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, White Organic Agro has declined 26.80% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, White Organic Agro has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.43
|3.6
|10
|3.48
|3.56
|20
|3.58
|3.59
|50
|3.74
|3.69
|100
|3.77
|3.8
|200
|4.03
|4.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, White Organic Agro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:14 AM IST IST
|White Organic Agro - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|White Organic Agro - Submission Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March,
|May 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|White Organic Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30, Read With Schedule III Of
|May 30, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|White Organic Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30, Read With Schedule III Of
|May 25, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|White Organic Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Fi
Source: Dion Global
White Organic Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MH1990PLC055860 and registration number is 055860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for White Organic Agro is ₹3.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The White Organic Agro is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of White Organic Agro is ₹12.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of White Organic Agro are ₹3.66 and ₹3.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which White Organic Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of White Organic Agro is ₹6.18 and 52-week low of White Organic Agro is ₹2.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The White Organic Agro has shown returns of 3.39% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -8.96% over 3 months, -26.8% over 1 year, -19.63% across 3 years, and -14.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of White Organic Agro are 19.37 and 0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global