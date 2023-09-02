Follow Us

WHITE ORGANIC AGRO LTD.

Sector : Agricultural Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.00 Closed
0.290.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
White Organic Agro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.93₹7.02
₹7.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.06₹16.27
₹7.00
Open Price
₹7.02
Prev. Close
₹6.98
Volume
34,037

White Organic Agro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.04
  • R27.07
  • R37.13
  • Pivot
    6.98
  • S16.95
  • S26.89
  • S36.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.826.99
  • 1013.967.01
  • 2013.727.01
  • 5013.737.07
  • 100137.6
  • 20013.868.86

White Organic Agro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.143.4010.76-10.83-49.0210.41-81.35
6.5522.2831.0315.799.8390.8890.88
3.78-5.41-7.56-7.91-22.4095.81159.11
0-0.20-7.77-34.52-51.58-22.86103.65
0.4365.1492.99104.26125.62516.12148.86
-7.234.8334.2389.67-37.16713.97482.57
-5.75-32.21-43.65-90.57-95.85-68.79-49.52
0-1.00-8.31-29.55-43.56-60.58-72.75

White Organic Agro Ltd. Share Holdings

White Organic Agro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About White Organic Agro Ltd.

White Organic Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100MH1990PLC055860 and registration number is 055860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 148.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Darshak Rupani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Rupani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Bhanji Bhanushali
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Jigna Thakkar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on White Organic Agro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of White Organic Agro Ltd.?

The market cap of White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹24.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of White Organic Agro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of White Organic Agro Ltd. is -20.0 and PB ratio of White Organic Agro Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of White Organic Agro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹7.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of White Organic Agro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which White Organic Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹16.27 and 52-week low of White Organic Agro Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

