What is the share price of White Organic Agro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for White Organic Agro is ₹3.66 as on .

What kind of stock is White Organic Agro? The White Organic Agro is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of White Organic Agro? The market cap of White Organic Agro is ₹12.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of White Organic Agro? Today’s highest and lowest price of White Organic Agro are ₹3.66 and ₹3.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of White Organic Agro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which White Organic Agro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of White Organic Agro is ₹6.18 and 52-week low of White Organic Agro is ₹2.81 as on .

How has the White Organic Agro performed historically in terms of returns? The White Organic Agro has shown returns of 3.39% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -8.96% over 3 months, -26.8% over 1 year, -19.63% across 3 years, and -14.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of White Organic Agro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of White Organic Agro are 19.37 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global