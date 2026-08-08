What is the share price of Wherrelz IT Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹148.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Wherrelz IT Solutions? The Wherrelz IT Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions? The market cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹5.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wherrelz IT Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wherrelz IT Solutions are ₹148.75 and ₹148.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wherrelz IT Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wherrelz IT Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹148.75 as on .

How has the Wherrelz IT Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Wherrelz IT Solutions has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -14.22% over 3 months, -35.55% over 1 year, 2.35% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions are 0.00 and 4.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global