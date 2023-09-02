What is the Market Cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹5.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is 4.34 as on .

What is the share price of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹147.35 as on .