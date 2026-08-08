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Wherrelz IT Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

WHERRELZ IT SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Wherrelz IT Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹148.75 Closed
-4.98₹ -7.80
As on Jun 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wherrelz IT Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.75₹148.75
₹148.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.75₹252.50
₹148.75
Open Price
₹148.75
Prev. Close
₹156.55
Volume
1,600

Source: Dion Global

Wherrelz IT Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wherrelz IT Solutions		00-14.22-37.76-35.552.35-3.44
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wherrelz IT Solutions has declined 35.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Wherrelz IT Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Wherrelz IT Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wherrelz IT Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.19164.49
10182.25180.06
20208.63197.83
50219.2203.66
100179.25192.12
200171.22176.89

Source: Dion Global

Wherrelz IT Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wherrelz IT Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wherrelz IT Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTWherrelz IT Solution - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTWherrelz IT Solution - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
May 21, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTWherrelz IT Solution - Scrutinizer Report/ Voting Result
May 21, 2026, 02:51 AM IST ISTWherrelz IT Solution - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
May 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTWherrelz IT Solution - CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Wherrelz IT Solutions

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2014PLC260236 and registration number is 260236. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Narendra Saxena
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sumanlata Dhareshwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Bharat Dhareshwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Chidambaram Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Dharampal Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Pratapray Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wherrelz IT Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Wherrelz IT Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹148.75 as on Jun 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wherrelz IT Solutions?

The Wherrelz IT Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions?

The market cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹5.80 Cr as on Jun 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wherrelz IT Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wherrelz IT Solutions are ₹148.75 and ₹148.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wherrelz IT Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wherrelz IT Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹148.75 as on Jun 24, 2026.

How has the Wherrelz IT Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wherrelz IT Solutions has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -14.22% over 3 months, -35.55% over 1 year, 2.35% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions are 0.00 and 4.24 on Jun 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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