WHERRELZ IT SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹147.35 Closed
4.766.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.00₹149.50
₹147.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹216.00
₹147.35
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹140.65
Volume
7,200

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1150.57
  • R2153.78
  • R3158.07
  • Pivot
    146.28
  • S1143.07
  • S2138.78
  • S3135.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5140.4144.79
  • 10131.31145.28
  • 20124.93147.52
  • 50166.22153.55
  • 100130.38165.54
  • 20065.190

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.6210.540.37-11.1321.88-16.85-16.85
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.

Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2014PLC260236 and registration number is 260236. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chaitanya Bharat Dhareshwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sumanlata Dhareshwar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Navin Mukesh Punjabi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishi Dharampal Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Chidambaram Krishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹5.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is 4.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹147.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹110.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

