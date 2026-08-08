Here's the live share price of Wherrelz IT Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wherrelz IT Solutions
|0
|0
|-14.22
|-37.76
|-35.55
|2.35
|-3.44
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wherrelz IT Solutions has declined 35.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Wherrelz IT Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.19
|164.49
|10
|182.25
|180.06
|20
|208.63
|197.83
|50
|219.2
|203.66
|100
|179.25
|192.12
|200
|171.22
|176.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wherrelz IT Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Wherrelz IT Solution - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Wherrelz IT Solution - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
|May 21, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Wherrelz IT Solution - Scrutinizer Report/ Voting Result
|May 21, 2026, 02:51 AM IST IST
|Wherrelz IT Solution - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|May 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Wherrelz IT Solution - CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2014PLC260236 and registration number is 260236. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹148.75 as on Jun 24, 2026.
The Wherrelz IT Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹5.80 Cr as on Jun 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wherrelz IT Solutions are ₹148.75 and ₹148.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wherrelz IT Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of Wherrelz IT Solutions is ₹148.75 as on Jun 24, 2026.
The Wherrelz IT Solutions has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -14.22% over 3 months, -35.55% over 1 year, 2.35% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wherrelz IT Solutions are 0.00 and 4.24 on Jun 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global