Diwali is days away, and homes are filling with sweets, lights and new purchases. But what about your portfolio? Oil is costly, foreign investors are selling, and shares are swinging wildly.

Where should investors look before the festival lights come on? Axis Securities, a leading brokerage, has just reshuffled its November list of favourite stocks. Two names are in. Two are out.

Let’s see which stocks made the cut in Axis Securities’ November list

Axis Securities: November market outlook

October was a mixed month for Indian equities. The Nifty 50 gained 1.9%, but the broader market struggled. The Nifty Midcap 100 fell 3.04%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 5.8%. The Nifty 500 was also down 2.9%.

According to the brokerage report, the Nifty IT index stood out with a 17.7% rally.

However, global conditions remain a concern. Brent crude was approaching $117 per barrel, while the yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was around 5%. Foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows in the FY26-27 so far were nearing $15 billion. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, had infused around $48 billion into the market.

Axis Securities said, “We believe investors should use market corrections to selectively accumulate fundamentally strong businesses rather than attempt to time the market bottom.”

Axis Securities: Two new stocks enter the November portfolio

Axis Securities has added LTM and Dr Lal PathLabs, while exiting Dalmia Bharat and Chalet Hotels.

According to the brokerage report, rising corporate spending on digital transformation, AI-led solutions and technology modernisation could create opportunities for businesses with strong client relationships and execution capabilities.

Dr Lal PathLabs has been added to gain exposure to the diagnostics market. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare and demand for organised testing services are among the factors supporting this choice. The brokerage also points to the company’s established brand and network.

Which 15 stocks has Axis Securities picked?

The revised November portfolio includes Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Varun Beverages, APL Apollo Tubes, Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG), LG Electronics India, Nestle India, Eternal, Dr Lal PathLabs, Minda Corporation, LTM, City Union Bank and CCL Products.

Its banking picks provide exposure to credit growth, while Bharti Airtel offers exposure to telecom services. Consumer-facing names such as Varun Beverages, Nestle India and Eternal represent its consumption theme.

APL Apollo Tubes and Minda Corporation provide exposure to infrastructure, manufacturing and the automobile industry. LG Electronics India and CCL Products are linked to consumer durables and value-added consumption. HCG and Dr Lal PathLabs add healthcare exposure, while LTM brings a technology-focused business into the portfolio.

Which sectors could offer opportunities?

Axis Securities is maintaining an overweight stance on banking, telecom, capital goods, industrials, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and select automobile stocks. It also prefers consumer businesses that are reporting volume growth and gaining market share.

Within information technology (IT), the brokerage favours select mid-cap companies that could benefit from digital transformation and artificial intelligence-related spending.

Its broader investment approach is based on “Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP)”. The brokerage says its November strategy focuses on “quality, earnings visibility, and valuation discipline”.

What is the market target for December?

Axis Securities has set a December 2026 target of 27,360 for the Nifty. This is based on 19.5 times its estimated earnings for December 2027. The brokerage expects Nifty earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% between FY22-23 and FY27-28.

However, risks remain. Elevated crude prices, geopolitical tension and higher global bond yields could continue to affect market sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 25-basis-point repo rate hike to 5.50% also makes inflation and currency movements important factors to watch.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.