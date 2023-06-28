Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s F&O expiry session broadly in green with Nifty 50 (19,011.25), Sensex (64050.44), Bank Nifty (44,508.40) and Nifty Financial Services (19,954.90) hitting fresh all-time highs during the day. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 154.70 points or 0.82% to 18,972.10 and BSE Sensex soared 499.39 points or 0.79% to 63,915.42. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty gained 206.30 points or 0.47% to 44,327.80, Nifty Auto rose 0.75%, Fin Nifty surged 0.54%, Nifty Metal soared 1.36% and Nifty Pharma skyrocketed 1.46%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma while the losers were HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and HeroMotocorp.

“In light of Prime Minister Modi’s successful visits to Australia, the United States, and Egypt, it is evident that these trips mark the beginning of a transformative period for the Indian economy. The overwhelmingly positive response received during these visits is expected to have a profound impact on India’s global perception. This shift in mindset about India will likely attract substantial investments into the country, propelling economic growth to new heights. Furthermore, the recent milestone achieved by the Nifty, with its crossing of the 19,000 mark for the first time and a record-breaking closing, adds further optimism to the Indian market. The Nifty’s strong performance indicates growing investor confidence in the Indian economy and its potential for future growth,” said Rakeshh Mehta chairman of Mehta Equities Ltd.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

“It is of utmost importance for the Nifty to sustain levels around 18870, as it was regarded as a crucial breakout point during the preceding week. To incite further short covering at the 19000 strike price, the Nifty must overcome the barrier and firmly maintain the 19000 mark. Bank Nifty faces resistance around 44500, struggling to close above this level on multiple occasions. However, it finds support at 43800, which presents a pivotal level to monitor. Currently, the sentiment in the market has shifted favorably towards the bulls, indicating an optimistic outlook,” said Ameya Ranadive CMT CFTe, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.