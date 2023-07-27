Where is share market headed after Nifty ends below 19660, Bank Nifty below 45680; check support, resistance

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the monthly F&O expiry session in red. The Nifty 50 fell 0.60% or 118.40 points to settle at 19,659.90 while the Sensex tanked 440.38 points or 0.66% closing at 66,266.82. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.83%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.69%, Nifty IT fell 0.19%, Nifty Auto slipped 1.21%, Nifty Media fell 0.22%, Nifty Metal slipped 0.35% and Nifty Oil & Gas fell 0.97% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.50%, Nifty Pharma soared 3.05% and the Nifty Realty Index surged 2.12%. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories, Hero Motocorp and Apollo Hospitals while the losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia and Nestle.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty 50 support at 19550-19500; resistance at 19850-19900

“Both price and momentum indicators are suggesting that there could be some weakness in the short term. The daily Bollinger bands are also contracting, which points towards consolidation in the short term and thus we change our short-term stance from positive to sideways and the range of consolidation is likely to be 19900 – 19500. In terms of levels, 19550 – 19500 shall act as a crucial support zone, and on the upside 19850 – 19900 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Bank Nifty may slip to 45330-45300

“Bank Nifty also witnessed a correction from the resistance zone 46300 – 46400 where the previous swing highs were placed. The daily momentum indicator has triggered a fresh negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, until the Bank Nifty does not manage to sustain above the 46300 – 46400 zone we can expect it to slip down to 45330 – 45300 levels where support in the form of the 20-day moving average is placed,” Jatin Gedia added.