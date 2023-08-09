Where is share market headed after Nifty ends above 19630, Bank Nifty above 44880; check support, resistance

Benchmark Indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s session in the green, with gains led by Metal and Media. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 61.70 points or 0.32% to 19,632.55 and BSE Sensex gained 149.31 points or 0.23% to 65,995.81. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 83.75 points or 0.19% to 44,880.70, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.10% and the Realy Index tanked 1.28%, while Nifty IT gained 0.37%, Nifty Pharma surged 0.76% Nifty Auto climbed 0.93%, Nifty FMCG rose 0.54%, Nifty Metal surged 2.03% and Nifty Media soared as much as 2.10%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Dr Reddy’s Labs, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, while the top losers were Divi’s Labs, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance and Asian paints.

“The domestic market started adopting a defensive stance as investors awaited crucial inflation data for both India and the US. The deflationary trend in China and downgrade of the US mid- and small-sized banks affected the market sentiment. However, a late recovery in the domestic market was supported by a positive uptick in the European market and hope of an optimistic RBI policy not impacting domestic economic growth,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty 50 may fall to 19100 in short-term

“The Nifty opened on a flat note and has witnessed an extremely volatile day of trade today. It sold off during the first half of the session and an equally strong pullback during the second half which helped the Nifty to close with gains of 60 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that Nifty is in the process of retracing the entire fall it witnessed from 19,992 – 19,296. Currently, it is trading around the 19,600 – 19,650 zone where resistance parameters in the form of the 20-day moving average (19,657) are placed. On the upside crucial Fibonacci retracement levels are placed at 19,648 – 19,729 where we can expect the selling pressure to emerge,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“The current rally is a counter-trend pullback that is likely to fizzle out at Fibonacci retracement levels. The momentum setup on the daily and hourly time frame charts are providing divergent signals which can lead to a consolidation in the short term. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect the nifty to target levels of 19,100 from a short-term perspective,” Jatin Gedia added.

Bank Nifty to move towards 44000 in short-term

“Bank Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. The key hourly moving averages placed in the range 45,000 – 45,100 acted as a resistance and faced selling pressure. It did witness a pullback however it closed in the negative. The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus, this pullback should be used as a selling opportunity. On the downside, we expect 44,000 from a short-term perspective,” Jatin Gedia added.