Where is share market headed after Nifty closes below 19750, Bank Nifty below 46080; check support, resistance

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex tanked today. Sectorally, Bank Nifty sank 0.24%, Nifty IT tanks 4.09%, Nifty FMCG tumbled 1% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.25%.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Share Market Tomorrow
Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI) and Tata Motors were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HCL Tech, Wipro and TCS were the losers.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Friday’s session deep in red. The Nifty 50 plunged 234.15 points or 1.17% to 19,745 and Sensex tumbled 887.64 points or 1.31% to 66,684.26. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty sank 111.70 points or 0.24% to 46,075.20, Nifty IT tanks 1,274.85 points or 4.09% to 29,871.05, Nifty FMCG tumbled 1% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.25%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI) and Tata Motors while the losers were Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HCL Tech, Wipro and TCS.

“The weak guidance from Infosys cast a shadow over the outlook of the Indian IT sector, causing a delay in Nifty’s pursuit of the 20,000 mark. While the heavyweights surrendered to the bears, the small caps demonstrated resilience. Global markets presented a mixed picture, with the US market struggling due to weak earnings, while UK retail sales exceeded expectations with a 0.7% MoM growth,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty support at 19700; resistance at 20000

“The Nifty faced a downturn from it’s all-time high as Tech stocks plummeted due to Infosys’ disappointing revenue guidance. Additionally, investors chose to stay cautious before quarterly results from big boys like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. A crucial support level for the Nifty lies at 19700, marked by significant put writing. Should the index breach this level, it may lead to a substantial market correction. On the upside, resistance is positioned at 20000,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty support at 45900; resistance at 46350-46400

“The option data suggests that the market may remain range-bound as there is significant option selling observed at the at-the-money (ATM) strikes. The lower end support for Bank Nifty is placed at 45900. If the index falls towards this level and holds, it may act as a support, preventing further downside. On the other hand, the upside resistance is visible at the 46350-46400 levels. If the index manages to surpass this resistance area, it could signal further upward movement,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 16:07 IST

