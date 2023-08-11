scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Where is share market headed after Nifty closes below 19430, Bank Nifty below 44200; check support, resistance

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled in red today. Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Healthcare Index, Nifty Pharma were among the top sectoral losers.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
Share market tomorrow: Nifty, Bank Nifty support, resistance for Monday, 14 August
The top gainers on Nifty 50 were HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Titan Company, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement while IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints were the losers. (Photo: Reuters)

Domestic indices ended Friday’s trading session in the red. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 114.80 points or 0.59% to 19,428.30 and BSE Sensex sank 363.53 points or 0.56% to 65,322.65. The broader markets also ended in the red, with the Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 ending lower by 0.5%. Nifty Smallcap fared better, ending lower by 0.18%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 342.70 points or 0.77% to 44,199.10, Nifty FMCG sank 0.73%, Nifty Pharma sank 1.45%, Nifty Media tanked 1.83% and Nifty IT fell 0.16%, while Nifty PSU Bank soared 1.25%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Titan Company, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement while the losers were IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, UPL, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints.

Also Read

“Markets traded under pressure and lost over half a percent, in continuation to the prevailing corrective tone.  After the initial fall, Nifty hovered in a range but selling pressure in the final hours pushed the index further lower. Eventually, it settled closer to the day’s low at 19,428.30 levels. Most sectors traded in sync and ended in the red wherein pharma, financials and FMCG were among the top losers. The broader indices too drifted lower and lost nearly half a percent each,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“Apart from the continued underperformance from the banking majors, profit-taking in other key sectors is adding to the pressure. Indications are pointing towards the possibility of retesting 19,300 in Nifty again. Traders should align their positions accordingly and focus more on risk management,” Ajit Mishra added. 

Also Read

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty 50 support at 19350–19290; resistance at 19530–19500.

“The Nifty opened on a flat note and has drifted lower throughout the day to close around the lows for the day down 100 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has witnessed follow-through selling pressure and broken down from the inside bar pattern formed in the previous trading session on the downside. The Nifty is likely to witness continuation of the selling pressure and with both the daily and hourly momentum indicators having a negative crossover it is likely to be trending moves on the downside. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19,100. The crucial support zone on the downside is placed at 19,350 – 19,290 and on the upside, resistance is placed at 19,530 – 19,500,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Also Read

Bank Nifty short-term target at 44000

Bank Nifty has decisively broken the 44,500 – 45,000 range on the downside indicating weakness. The momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Thus both price and momentum indicators are suggesting a further downside over the next few trading sessions. On the downside 44,000 is the short-term target,” Jatin Gedia added.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 16:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS