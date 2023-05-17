Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex remained under pressure today and finally ended in the red. The NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 104.75 points or 0.57% to 18,181.75 and BSE Sensex tanked 371.83 points or 0.60% to 61,560.64. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 205 points or 0.47% to 43,698.70, Nifty IT tanked 273.05 points or 0.97% to 27,942.95 and Nifty Realty plunged 6.30 points or 1.33% to 465.80. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Hero Motocorp, ITC, IndusInd Bank, UPL and Bharti Airtel while the losers were Kotak Bank, Apollo Hospital, SBI Life, TCS and HCL Tech.

“In response to weak global sentiments, domestic investors remained cautious as the US market grappled with recession concerns led by recent economic data indicating slowdown. The US retail sales figures for April reflected a decrease in demand, and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations further dampened market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty support placed at 18100, 18000 and 17870

“NSE Nifty 50 has shown recovery today near the support level of 18,117 to 18,134. Till the index trade above 18,100, the index is expected to scale higher. While on the downside, support is placed at 18,100, followed by 18000 and 17870. Intraday traders can look for long opportunities only above 18,300 if the closing comes above 18,300 in a 15 min chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if Nifty breaks the 18,100 level & remains below for 15 min to ensure short,” said Rohan Shah, head technical analyst at Stoxbox.

Bank Nifty expected to trade in 43500-44100 range

“Bank Nifty witnessed fall for the second consecutive day. Bank Nifty has reversed after attempting the fresh lifetime high level of 44150 but has managed to close above its 10DEMA of 43500. The index is expected to witness incremental pressure once it closes below this level. Till then Bank Nifty is expected to trade in the 43500-44100 range,” said Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities.