Foreign funds are unlikely to return to Indian stocks in a big way until crude oil falls, according to JM Financial, a leading Indian broker. Cheap valuations alone haven’t been enough to stop the $64 billion exit.

The brokerage says FIIs sold $59.2 billion of Indian equities in the 24 months to September 2026. Adding roughly $5 billion sold in October so far, as per press reports, takes the total to about $64 billion. The outflow over the 12 months to June hit a record $40 billion.

Since 2016, FIIs sold in six of the seven months when Brent averaged above $105 a barrel, pulling out $4.1 billion a month on average. JM Financial says that below about $90 they stop selling. Brent was $114.6 on 27 October.

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The report says the US midterm elections on 3 November and the path of the Iran conflict decide the timing. The brokerage house has given a 45% chance to a base case in which Brent stays between $100 and $115 and the first three straight inflow months arrive in January to March 2027. It gives 25% to a faster recovery and 30% to escalation.

JM Financial maps 3 possible scenarios to attract FII flows

JM Financial ties its flow estimates to developments in the US-Iran conflict. It says the probabilities and ranges are its own judgement and not model output.

In its base case, muddle-through at 45%, strikes and attacks are episodic, talks stop and start and Brent stays between $100 and $115, capped by mediation. Valuation supports, but oil caps, and the first three-month inflow run comes in January to March 2027.

De-escalation, at 25%, has talks resuming after 3 November, shipping attacks falling, and Hormuz normalising. Brent falls to $85 to $90 by the first quarter of 2027, which pulls the first inflow run forward to December 2026 and January 2027. The report also assumes EPS upgrades, capital gains tax relief in the February 2027 Budget, and a P/E above 20 times.

Escalation, at 30%, includes US strikes on Iran after the vote, Hormuz closing again, and the Houthi-Saudi conflict widening, with Brent at $125 to $140 for some months. The report assumes the P/E falls below 16 times and first inflows move into FY28.

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When will FIIs return: JM Financial charts potential roadmap

Path Probability Oil and geopolitical assumptions Recovery timing FY27E flows FY28E flows De-escalation 25% Talks resume after 3 Nov, mediation holds, Hormuz normalises. Brent $85–90 by Q1 2027, $70–80 by late 2027 First inflow run pulled forward to Dec 2026–Jan 2027 About –$8bn +$20–25bn Muddle-through (base case) 45% Episodic strikes and attacks, talks stop and start, Brent capped by mediation at $100–115 Jan–Mar 2027 About –$18bn +$10–15bn Escalation 30% US strikes on Iran after the vote, Hormuz closes again. Brent $125–140 for some months First inflows move into FY28 About –$28bn About –$10bn

Source: JM Financial estimates. FY27E includes the $12.7 billion sold in April to September.

A record selling spell, with little sign of sustained return

According to JM Financial, FIIs sold $14.9 billion in FY25, $21.9 billion in FY26 and $17.7 billion so far in FY27, including October. The longest earlier run of selling in its data was two years. March 2026, at $14.2 billion, is the largest month on record.

Only 5 of the last 12 months saw net inflows. September’s $4.1 billion outflow undid the July and August inflows of $2.5 billion and $2.4 billion.

Since July 2022, FIIs have sold $51.5 billion in the secondary market while buying $36.3 billion in primary issues and other off-market deals. The report says, “They are selling what is already listed.”

Domestic institutions bought $91.7 billion over the last 12 months. FII ownership of Indian equities fell from 19.9% of market capitalisation in March 2016 to 14.2% in June 2026, while domestic institutions went from 11.3% to 18.9%. India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets index fell from 20.0% in July 2024 to 10.7% in September 2026, which the report says lowers the structural flow.

Why India’s growth and earnings recovery have not been enough

The report calls the standard explanation that foreign money follows GDP growth, carry and earnings growth. Its data does not support the growth part. Flows correlate at negative 0.11 with GDP growth and at negative 0.32 with growth two quarters earlier. The brokerage does not read the lagged figure as causal and says it would not lean on it with about 20 quarters per regime, but adds: “The sign is the opposite of the growth thesis.”

In the June 2020 quarter, GDP growth was negative 23.1%, and FIIs bought $4.2 billion. In the March 2026 quarter, GDP grew 8.6%, and FIIs sold $15.8 billion, the largest quarterly outflow in the data.

The India-US interest rate gap has a small positive link with flows, at 0.18 for the full period. It narrowed to 2.0 percentage points in September 2026 against an average of 4.9 points over 2006 to 2020, which the report calls a headwind for a return of flows but not a trigger.

Earnings growth correlates at only 0.05 with flows. Nifty50 EPS grew 3.2% in FY25 and 5.0% in FY26, then profit rose 12.9% in the June 2026 quarter against the brokerage’s expectation of 4.5%. It expects 20.6% for the September quarter.

A return of earnings growth removes a reason to sell, the report says, but the rupee and oil decide how much of the rupee growth reaches dollar returns. “We therefore treat the earnings recovery as supportive, not as the trigger.”

Cheaper valuations could lead to inflows, but with a lag

JM Financial measures valuation through the earnings yield, which is 100 divided by the one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio. It finds no same-month link with flows but a positive link four to five months later and a stronger one with the next 12 months of flows. “A cheap market does not draw money immediately,” the report says.

When the Nifty started a 12-month window below 21 times forward earnings, flows over the next 12 months averaged between positive $11.0 billion and positive $18.8 billion. From 21 times or above, they averaged between negative $4.3 billion and negative $4.7 billion. At 24.8 times in September 2024, the Nifty was followed by the then-record October outflow of $10.9 billion.

The Nifty is now at 17.1 times, with an earnings yield of 5.8% and 19.6% below its 10-year average. That is the zone in which the next 12 months averaged $14.1 billion, and the report says its fitted trend implies about $11 billion, in line with its FY28 base case.

The report notes that the model missed the March 2026 shock. The P/E was 18.4 times, the fit implied $3.8 billion of inflows over the next six months, and FIIs sold $12.7 billion. “Valuation sets the direction for the next year. Oil decides when it shows.”

Crude oil is the key trigger for foreign flows

Over 20 years, Brent has no meaningful link with monthly flows, at a negative 0.07. The report says the figure hides two things: the relationship changed sign around 2021, and it is non-linear.

Before 2021, flows rose with the monthly change in Brent, since higher oil then mostly meant stronger global demand and risk appetite. Since 2021 the correlation is negative 0.39. The report says that when oil rises because supply is threatened, India loses on the import bill and risk appetite weakens at the same time.

Since 2016, monthly flows averaged positive $0.9 billion with Brent below $60 and negative $0.6 billion between $75 and $90. Above $105 they averaged negative $4.1 billion, with net inflows in one of seven months.

JM Financial notes the sample is small. All seven months fall in two episodes, March to July 2022 and April, May and September 2026. In 2011 to 2014, 36 months had Brent above $105 and flows averaged positive $1.5 billion, because oil then reflected global liquidity and demand. “We treat USD 105 as a marker for this type of shock, not a universal rule.”

The report says recoveries started when oil broke. The first large inflow of the 2022 recovery, $6.8 billion in August 2022, arrived when Brent fell to $100 from $123 in June. The July and August 2026 inflows came with Brent at $84 to $91, and September’s reversal came with Brent back at $114.

In March 2026, Brent rose 45% from $70.9 to $103.1 and FIIs sold a record $14.2 billion. The rupee averaged 90.7 per dollar in February and 95.6 in May. The report reads the sequence as oil first, outflow in the same month and rupee after, and finds that past flows help predict the rupee’s next move but not the reverse. “The rupee is a thermometer, not a lever.”

On exposure, the report says imports were 88.1% of consumption in April to September 2026. The crude import bill rose 46% to $90.6 billion while volumes rose 0.7%.

The report’s summary page gives the base-case FY27 figure as “USD 15–20bn” without a sign, while its table and chart show about negative $18 billion. This article uses the table figure.

Why the US midterms and West Asia matter now

“If oil is the threshold that matters, the next ten weeks will matter more than the next ten quarters of GDP growth data,” the report says.

It says high fuel prices are a midterm liability for the White House, and cites reports that the president has pledged not to strike Iran before the vote. That pledge has not calmed the market, which the report says is pricing the risk of what follows.

After 3 November the incentive reverses, the report says. It cites press reports that the US has told Gulf partners to prepare for strikes after the election. Shipping attacks reached their highest monthly count of the war in October, at more than 30 against 14 in September.

Brent at $114.6 on 27 October was near the $115 ceiling that Qatari and Pakistani mediation is reported to be imposing.

Can capital gains tax relief bring FIIs back?

JM Financial’s conclusion: “the tax matters at the margin and as a signal, but it cannot by itself bring FIIs back.”

Foreign portfolio investors pay 20% on short-term gains and 12.5% on long-term gains on listed equity, computed on the rupee gain. In 14% of months since January 2010, the 12-month Nifty return was positive in rupees and zero or negative in dollars. The Finance Minister said in mid-October that she is open to feedback on the tax, and the Nifty rose 1.6% that day.

The report says removing the long-term tax would add about 2.2 percentage points to an average year’s dollar return, against 24.3 points for a return of the P/E to its 10-year average. “Removal would raise the response of flows to a rising market, not create the rise.” The brokerage’s own judgement, not model output, is that relief could add $3 billion to $5 billion to FY28 inflows in its bull case.

Valuations supportive but oil levels crucial: JM Financial

JM Financial finds that valuation is supportive at 17.1 times forward earnings, and that earnings are recovering. Its data shows neither growth nor tax relief can ensure the return of foreign flows on their own.

The report’s signposts start with Brent below $105 on a monthly average and then below $90, against $114 in September. Flow confirmation is the second test. “Valuation is supportive. What we need is oil relief and then three consecutive net-inflow months,” it says, adding that a fast fall in oil would shorten the wait.

The valuation zone and the rupee’s three-month move are marked as met. September-quarter profit growth of 15% or more is pending, and capital gains relief is under discussion with no decision. The report says a single positive day or week of FII buying is not the signal: “Trade the conditions that bring it.”

It lists further escalation in West Asia, a long closure of Hormuz, a US-Iran deal that is not honoured and competing emerging-market destinations as risks. Domestic institutions bought $8 billion in September and continue to absorb supply.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.