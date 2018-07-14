As far as the styles of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Warren Buffett are concerned, Jhunjhunwala advocates leverage while Buffett doesn't. We take a look at two quotes from Warren Buffett and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala which converges to a similar meaning.

From L to R, Warren Buffett, 87 and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 58. (Image Credit: Reuters)

In stock market investing, people tend to follow certain leaders and are more certain to incorporate different styles of investing but above all, discipline is the one common thing from the styles of successful investors such as Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham, Jim Rogers, Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, 87, the greatest investor of the century and of course the third richest person in the world has made multi-billion of fortunes through stock market investing. Warren Buffett usually picks up the businesses where he wants to invest in at a very nascent stage. Similarly, on the other hand, India’s successful investor and trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 58, has made it big in the domestic equity markets.

It’s very often that people compare Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to Warren Buffett and might portray him as India’s Warren Buffett. To this, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala once said “I’m not a clone of anybody. I’m Rakesh Jhunjhunwala”. As far as the styles of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Warren Buffett are concerned, Jhunjhunwala advocates leverage while Buffett doesn’t.

Surprisingly, there are two different quotes from Warren Buffet and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, which largely converges to a similar meaning.

When Warren Buffett and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala gave same investment advice, used completely different examples

“Give your investments time to mature. Be Patient for the World to discover your gems,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago,” Warren Buffett.

Through these two analogies by the greatest investors’ of our times, both Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Warren Buffett are trying to say that patience is the key in stock market investing if you want to enjoy the fully ripen product.