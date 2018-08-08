When Elon Musk revealed his grand plan to take Tesla private on twitter; entire plan laid out in a two-sentence tweet

Elon Musk owns a little less than 20 percent of Tesla’s shares. (Reuters)

It took Elon Musk a two-sentence tweet to set off a firestorm around Tesla Inc.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.

Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has since sent a series of tweets to elaborate on the idea that he might take the company private. Here’s a collection of the billionaire’s follow-up posts.

While Musk owns a little less than 20 percent of Tesla’s shares, he was quickly asked if he would retain control over the company. The CEO set the record straight by explaining that he doesn’t have full control now.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Replying to Fred Lambert@FredericLambert I don’t have a controlling vote now & wouldn’t expect any shareholder to have one if we go private. I won’t be selling in either scenario.

Musk concurred in response to a Twitter user who said Tesla going private would be reminiscent of Dell Technologies Inc.’s move in October 2013 — and would save the electric-car company a lot of headaches.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Replying to Evoto Rentals@EvotoRentals Yes

Several users expressed concerns that Tesla investors would miss out on the upside if the company goes private. In a reply to one such user, Musk tried to alleviate those fears.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Replying to Gali@Gfilche My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we’re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelity’s SpaceX investment.

Musk also clarified the two options that he envisions awaiting shareholders in the event of the company going private.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private

Twitter users, investors and analysts alike questioned throughout the day whether Musk would remain head of the company. In this reply, he made clear that he has no plans to give up Tesla’s CEO spot.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Replying to Fred Lambert@FredericLambert No change

One user asked — through several tweets — that Musk set up a provision for retail investors to convert their stake into private shares. Musk agreed with this request.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Replying to Dave L@heydave7 Absolutely. Am super appreciative of Tesla shareholders. Will ensure their prosperity in any scenario.

Musk confirmed to another user that investment in Tesla would still be possible if the company went private, but on a more limited basis.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Replying to Derek M.@thatspacegeek Yes, but liquidity events would be limited to every 6 months or so (like SpaceX)

One Twitter user responded to Musk’s tweet listing the possible options for shareholders — sell at the share price, or hold the shares and go private — by expressing concern that there would be a forced buyout. Musk clarified that this would not be the case.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Replying to MindField@MindFieldMusic Def no forced sales. Hope all shareholders remain. Will be way smoother & less disruptive as a private company. Ends negative propaganda from shorts.

After several hours of responding to tweets, Musk finally laid out his plan in a blog. He posted the blog on Twitter and company website and commented that he has investor support, and if the decision to take Tesla private didn’t depend on a shareholder vote, it would already be official.