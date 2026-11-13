The Indian stock market has staged a sharp recovery over the past 12 trading sessions, with the Sensex gaining around 9,000 points and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumping nearly Rs 80,000 crore into domestic equities since October-end.

The Sensex crossed 82,000 during the recent rally, reaching its highest level since early -2026. The Nifty 50 also climbed above 25,000, recovering more than 3,000 points over 12 sessions.

The return of foreign money has lifted benchmark indices, but the rally has not been uniform across sectors. Financial services, PSU banks and realty stocks have attracted strong buying, while IT remains the biggest sectoral laggard in November so far. The divergence raises an important question: is the foreign money-led rally broadening, or is buying concentrated in a handful of sectors?

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FIIs pump nearly Rs 80,000 crore into Indian equities

FIIs have net bought nearly Rs 80,000 crore worth of Indian equities since October-end so far, including around Rs 69,000 crore in November through November 12 .

The buying comes after months of heavy selling. FIIs withdrew Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, and had been net sellers of Indian equities for the better part of 2026.

The reversal has also coincided with a reassessment of global technology exposure. As investors reconsider crowded AI-related trades in the US and other markets, India has attracted fresh capital on the back of relatively attractive large-cap valuations, domestic earnings and easing crude prices.

However, domestic institutional investors have been booking profits in the interim.

NSE sectoral indices: Financials, realty and PSU banks lead

The November rally has been led by financial stocks, real estate companies and banking shares. NSE index data through November 12 shows that Nifty NBFC gained 16.97% during the month, making it the strongest sectoral performer.

Nifty Capital Markets gained 14.92%, while Nifty Realty advanced 14.79%. Nifty Financial Services and Nifty PSU Bank also recorded gains of 13.54% and 13.01%, respectively.

Banking stocks have benefited from renewed foreign buying and improving sentiment towards large-cap companies. Realty shares have also seen strong participation, while NBFCs have attracted buying interest following the broader recovery in financial stocks.

The sectoral performance data shows that the rally has extended beyond the benchmark heavyweights, although gains remain concentrated in selected industries.

IT stocks emerge as the biggest sectoral laggard

Despite the broader market recovery, IT stocks have failed to participate meaningfully. Nifty IT declined 1.36% in November through November 12, making it the weakest-performing major sectoral index over the period.

The divergence is notable because foreign investors have returned to Indian equities even as global technology stocks have faced volatility.

The pressure on IT shares reflects concerns around AI-led disruption, traditional outsourcing demand and the pace of revenue growth among large Indian technology companies. The latest September-quarter results also showed that several large-cap IT companies continued to report modest revenue growth.

Telecommunications, digital and power stocks have also lagged the leading sectors, with gains of 1.70%, 2.59% and 3.80%, respectively, over the same month-to-date period.

Auto, FMCG and pharma see mixed participation

Auto stocks have gained 11.05% in November so far, but the sector witnessed profit booking in Thursday’s session. Nifty Auto fell 1.02% on November 12, making it the weakest-performing sector that day.

FMCG declined 0.74%, while pharma lost 0.35% in the same session. Nifty IT also slipped 0.41%.

In contrast, Nifty Realty advanced 4.51%, Nifty Media gained 2.46% and Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.51% on Thursday.

The session’s performance suggests that some sectors which participated in the earlier rally are now seeing profit booking, while financials and realty continue to attract buying interest.

Why the rally could face a test

The return of foreign investors has improved market sentiment, but the speed of the recovery has also increased the possibility of consolidation.

Crude oil prices, inflation and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy outlook remain important domestic factors. Brent crude climbed to around $95.50 per barrel and continue to be some of the key factors to watch out for. .

October retail inflation came in at 6.09%, above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6%.Conclusion: FII buying lifts benchmarks, but sector performance tells a different story

The 12-session recovery has brought foreign investors back to Indian equities, with nearly Rs 80,000 crore of FII buying since October-end. However, the sectoral data shows that the gains have not been evenly distributed.

NBFCs, capital markets, realty and financial services have led the advance, while IT remains the biggest monthly laggard. Auto, FMCG and pharma have also faced selling pressure in recent sessions.

The next phase of the rally will depend on whether foreign inflows continue and buying spreads to sectors that have underperformed. Crude prices, inflation and corporate earnings will remain key factors in determining whether the market can sustain its recent gains.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Market data and figures are based on information available at the time of writing and may change. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.