What’s dragging Nifty, Sensex down today? Lockdown extension, global cues loom over share market

After a three-day holiday, domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly 1.75 per cent lower on Monday as shares of HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were among the top contributors towards today’s fall. S&P BSE Sensex slipped below its crucial 31,000-mark while the broader Nifty 50 index breached the psychological level of 9,000. “Market is witnessing some selling pressure and profit booking after a stellar rally last week which was attributed to strong global markets due to continuous stimulus from the US Fed,” Amit Gupta, Cofounder, Tradingbells told Financial Express Online. Last week, the 30-share index Sensex recorded the biggest single-day gain in percentage terms since 2009. “However the main problem of Covid19 still persists which is causing some sell off in the US Futures and Asian markets, and Indian equity markets are following the same path,” Amit Gupta added.

Most pharma stocks were trading in deep green in today’s trade. Nifty Pharma index was up nearly 3 per cent as Glenmark Pharma share price surged 17 per cent, Lupin 15 per cent and Auropharma share price jumped 7 per cent in the afternoon deals. Around 2.15 PM, Sensex was down 515 points or 1.65 per cent to 30,644, while the Nifty 50 index was trading at 8,973, down 139 points or 1.52 per cent. Market analysts believe that the sell-off in the domestic equity markets today can be attributed to the hopes of lockdown extension in India. “With the expectation of extension of nationwide lockdown as major states have already extended it till April 30, markets have again witnessed sell-off. The concerns regarding the further impact on the economy, longer time to get back on track and more importantly the financial sector’s expected increase in NPAs worried traders in the medium term leading to a sell-off post a mild rally last week,” Narendra Solanki told Financial Express Online.

Out of the 30 stocks that constitute the S&P BSE Sensex, 23 stocks were trading in a negative territory with Bajaj Finance as the top loser, down 11 per cent. It was followed by Titan, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, and Tech Mahindra. Among Sensex gainers, Bharti Airtel was the top gainer. LT, Ultra Cement, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank were the other gainers on the index. However, in the Nifty 50 index, 18 stocks were trading in green while 32 were in red. ZEEL, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and M&M were top losers in the index. “Technically 9,130 is acting as a critical hurdle for the Nifty, and if Nifty sustains above this mark, we can expect a further rally towards 9,390, otherwise selling pressure may continue to pull Nifty towards 8,750 in the near term,” Amit Gupta added.