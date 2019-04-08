What will sway the market today: BJP manifesto, oil prices and other key things to watch out for

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 9:34 AM

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Monday morning, tracking positive global cues. BJP maifesto, US china trade talk and crude oil prices are the key things to watch out for.

Stock Market, Share Market Live, स्टॉक मार्केट, शेयर बाजार, Stock Market Live, Nifty Live, NSE live, BSE live, Live Market Update, Market Today, Indian Share Market Live, Indian Stock Market LiveSensex, Nifty opened higher on positive global cues

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Monday morning, tracking positive global cues. While the Sensex is trading at 38,959.22, 0.25% higher than the last close, Nifty is trading at 11,685.85, 19.90 points ip from the previous close.  SGX Nifty was last seen trading at 11,766.50 level, 6.50 points lower than the previous close. On Friday, both the top Indian indices ended in green. We take a look at the key factors which would sway the Sensex and Nifty today:

BJP Manifesto: The Bharatiya Janata Party will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls beginning from April 11 on Monday. Development and national security are likely to be the key highlights. Yesterday, the ruling party released its manifesto for Odisha.

Crude oil price: The crude oil prices touched five month high on Monday on account of supply cuts from the organization of the petroleum countries or OPEC and US sanctions on Iran and  Venezuela. International benchmark Brent futures were at $70.67 per barrel at 0022 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Monday, up 0.5 per cent from their previous close.

US Job data: The world’s biggest economy US added 196,000 jobs in March, according to a government report released on Friday as against the economists prediction of only 175,000. Unemployment rate steady at 3.8%.

US-China trade talk:  There is optimism around US-China trade talk. According to Reuters both the countries wrapped up their latest round of trade talks on Friday and would resume discussions this week to try to secure a pact that would end a tariff war which started last year.

FII flows: There has been a strong inflow of Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the last two months ahead of general elections as the investors are hoping that the Modi-government will come back to power this year. In April till now, the foreign investors invested Rs 8,989 crores while in the month of March, they poured in around Rs 34,000 crore into the domestic equity markets in March.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. What will sway the market today: BJP manifesto, oil prices and other key things to watch out for
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition