What will sway share market today: US-China trade war, crude oil, other key factors to watch out for

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 9:00:45 AM

The Indian headline indices are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning on the back of weak global markets. US-China trade tensions and crude oil prices are among the key factors to watch out for.

Share Market Live, Stock Market Live, Nifty Live, NSE live, BSE live, Live Market Update, Market Today, शेयर बाजार, स्टॉक मार्केट, Indian Share Market Live, Indian Stock Market LiveSensex, Nifty to open lower on Wednesday tracking weak global cues

The Indian headline indices are likely to open lower on Wednesday morning on the back of weak global markets. Asian markets slumped over escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies- the US and China. The SGX Nifty ended lower at 11,914.50 level, 14.50 points down from the last close. Yesterday, the Indian stock markets closed marginally higher.  While Sensex closed up 66 points at 39,750, the Nifty50 ended at a level of 11,941, higher by 16 points from the previous close. We take a close look at key things which will drive the share market today:

US-China trade war: The escalating trade tensions between the two economic giants the US and China are likely to last longer. US President Donald Trump on Monday said the US was not ready to make a deal with China and the trade tariffs might go up substantially. However, he also said that he expected a deal in future. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, tumbled to a 19-month low on Tuesday as Wall Street feared that the U.S.-China trade would last longer and adversely affect the GDP growth.

FII & DII: On Tuesday, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 501 crore on a net basis, the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 269 crore, according to NSE data.

Rupee Movement: The Indian currency on Tuesday settled at 69.68 per dollar, down 0.25 per cent from the previous close of 69.51 a dollar. Yesterday, it had opened at 69.65 a dollar. The rupee came under pressure amid rising trade tensions between the two superpower economies- the US and China.

Crude oil prices: The crude oil prices surged on Tuesday amid supply concerns and rising trade worries between US and China. Last week both Brent crude and US WTI fell by 4.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent respectively. The international benchmark for oil was last seen at $69.62 a barrel, 49 cents lower from the previous close, while the US WTI was at $58.53 a barrel, 61 cents down from the last close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. What will sway share market today: US-China trade war, crude oil, other key factors to watch out for
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition