What will steer the share market today: US-China trade tensions, Rupee movement and other key things to watch out for

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 8:45:54 AM

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower amid US-China trade tensions. Rupee movement, US-China trade tensions and other key things to drive the share market today.

Stock Tips, Invest In Stocks, Stock Return, Stock Market, Market Return, स्टॉक, शेयर, Brokerage House, किन शेयरों में करें निवेश, BSE, NSESensex, Nifty likely to open lower on rising US-China trade tensions

The Indian headline indices- Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower amid US-China trade tensions. The SGX Nifty settled at  11,375.50 level, down 27.50 points from the previous settlement.On Wednesday, while the Sensex closed down 1.3 percent at 37,789.13 level, the Nifty 50 also ended its lowest in around six weeks, it settled down by 1.2 percent at 11,359.45 mark. its lowest close in more than six weeks. We take a close look at get things which will drive the market today:

Crude Oil Prices: Brent crude oil futures were last seen at $69.92 a barrel by 0102 GMT, down 44 cents from their previous close, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.67 per barrel, down 45 cents from their last settlement.

 

Also read: Titan’s Q4 profit up 4.4% at Rs 296 crore; key figures in nutshell

 

US-China trade tensions: The US will raise tariffs on Chinese imports of $200 billion to 25 percent from 10 percent beginning this Friday, according to a notification onFederal Register on Wednesday. According to the notice, the US Trade Representative’s office will establish a process to request exclusion of particular products from additional tariffs.

RBI on Fiscal Slippages: The Reserve Bank of India Wednesday warned of the increasing risks to fiscal consolidation of the states on account of farm loan waivers, income support schemes and the Uday bonds for their power distribution companies. The central bank has noted particular factors that will steer fiscal slippages in the revised estimates of FY19.

Rupee movement: The rupee ended down by 28 paise at 69.71 a dollar, down 28 paise, extending losses for the third consequent day on account of US-China trade worries and a large sell-off in the domestic equity markets. According to experts, the Indian rupee will be under pressure today because of escalating US-China trade tensions.

FIIs and DIIs: On Wednesday, while the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares of Rs 702 crore on a net basis, domestic institutional investors or DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 233 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. What will steer the share market today: US-China trade tensions, Rupee movement and other key things to watch out for
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition